Timely interventions helped save life of victim, apprehend accused

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Even as Chathanpuram, in Aluva’s Edayappuram, grieved the sexual assault on the eight-year-old daughter of a couple from Bihar, the mood belied the fact that it was probably the timely intervention of residents that saved her life.

E S Sukumaran heard the cries of the victim, and the 67-year-old’s intervention proved crucial in preventing a repeat of the rape and murder of a five-year-old girl near Aluva market just over a month ago. Later, headload workers Joshy and Murukan jumped into the Periyar River to apprehend the accused, who had been hiding for the entire day.

“I heard the cries of a child around 2.15 a.m. When I opened the window of my house I saw a man, in pants and a shirt, accompanying a girl. He was beating the child in an attempt to silence her. His face was not visible in the heavy rain and pitch darkness. There are only four houses in the area. Upon realising that the girl was not from around I knew something was askew. I woke up my wife Sheela. We both got out of the house with a torch and stick and alerted the neighbours,” said Sukumaran.

The couple alerted their neighbours and launched a group search. “Shaji and Aboobacker helped me search the fields and narrow roads. We also searched a shop in the junction. We were near the closed shop when we noticed a child moving towards the road. I think the man abandoned the girl after assaulting her. Just 15 minutes had passed since I first spotted the two near my house,” said Sukumaran.

Forensic experts inspect the victim’s house at Edayappuram in Aluva on Thursday | A Sanesh

The child was naked and drenched in blood. She spoke Hindi. “From her conversation, we realised that she was the daughter of a migrant couple and made out directions to her home. Her family realised that she was missing only when we reached the house. The house was locked from the inside. We called out to her mother and opened the door,” said Shaji, another resident.

“The accused probably abandoned the girl on hearing our voices,” added Sukumaran, who has been receiving accolades from various quarters. Former DGP Jacob Punnoose hailed him in a Facebook post while Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan congratulated him at a press conference in Aluva.

JUMPED INTO RIVER TO ESCAPE COPS

Joshy and Murukan jumped into the Periyar after the accused to prevent him from escaping, said eyewitnesses. “We were having tea when we noticed a man diving into the water under Marthanda Varma bridge. Police officers in civvies had been chasing him when he decided to hit the water. The officers sought our help. Murukan and me jumped into the river and picked him up,” said Joshy. Police said the accused, Christal Raj aka ‘Kokku’, specialised in mobile-phone theft. He is believed to have abducted the girl between 11pm on Wednesday and 2am on Thursday.

