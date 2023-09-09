Two buyers contact nabbed peddler during police questioning, arrested

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Two drug buyers unwittingly ended up in police custody after they contacted a peddler while he was being questioned by cops. Mehroof, 36, of Keezhparambu in Malappuram and Muhammed Rashid, 29, of Mavoor in Kozhikode were arrested in Kochi late on Wednesday after they contacted Bengaluru native Sougesh for drugs.

On August 25, the Palarivattom police had arrested Jeena P V, 25, of Azhikode in Kannur when she arrived from Hyderabad and seized 9.03g of MDMA from her possession. They received her custody on September 5. She told the police that Sougesh supplied her drugs. A police team reached Bengaluru and arrested Sougesh and brought him to Kochi on Wednesday. During interrogation, Sougesh received a call on his phone. The police asked him to attend it.

It turned out that Mehroof had called Sougesh complaining that the 150g of MDMA he brought from him was of low quality and seeking a replacement. On the police’s directive, Sougesh told him to come to Kochi to get a higher quality variety of MDMA. The police forwarded Mehroof’s number to the cyber cell which started tracking his phone.

The police asked Sougesh to contact him again and get details of his car. An unsuspecting Mehroof provided the car’s colour and registration number.

Upon getting the cyber cell’s alert that the car had crossed Aluva, the police started tracking it. “We got information that the car took a U-turn under Palarivattom flyover and moved towards Palarivattom junction on Wednesday. There, police personnel stopped the car and caught the duo,” said a police official.

The police recovered a shoulder bag from the vehicle and found a toothpaste cover inside it. An inspection revealed crystallised MDMA inside.

The arrests of Mehroof and Rashid were recorded and they were remanded in judicial custody.

“The arrest of Bengaluru native Sougesh was key in this long operation. He supplied drugs in bulk to people from Kerala. We will seek his custody for interrogation,” an official said.

