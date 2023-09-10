Home Cities Kochi

AI cams helped reduce accidents: Antony Raju

Asserting that the aim of enforcing road safety rules is not to increase revenue, Transport Minister Antony Raju said that strict adherence to rules is needed to reduce accidents. 

Published: 10th September 2023 07:57 AM

Participants at the tug-of-war competition organised to promote road safety initiatives. Students, celebrities and MVD officials participated in the contest held at St George School. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The initiatives launched by the state government to ensure road safety, including the installation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) cameras, have helped reduce road accidents, said Transport Minister Antony Raju in Kochi on Saturday. 

Kerala had reported around 12 accident deaths per day around three months ago. Now the number has reduced to five per day, he said while inaugurating the valedictory function of the tug-of-war competition organised as part of the road safety awareness programme at Edappally.

Around 4,000 people die in road accidents a year in Kerala and the government aims to reduce the number of accidents significantly. 

The state is ranked fourth in the country in the number of accidents and the cooperation of the public is essential to reduce the accidents, he said. 

Asserting that the aim of enforcing road safety rules is not to increase revenue, he said strict adherence to rules is needed to reduce accidents. 

Industries Minister P Rajeeve, who delivered the keynote address said the government is planning to include road safety rules in the syllabus to create awareness among students. 

