Open mobility network set for statewide expansion

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The transport department, the state government and the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to expand the scope of the open mobility network in the state. Under the agreement, signed on Saturday, what began as the Kochi Open Mobility Network (KNOM) will now be expanded across the state and rechristened the Kerala Open Mobility Network (KOMN). The project will integrate all modes of transport in the state onto the ONDC network and offer affordable and convenient access to all modes through user-friendly buyer and seller apps.

The expansion of the open mobility network reflects joint advocacy and supports the effort to bring numerous transportation-related benefits to citizens. One such successful case study of how an open network powered by the ONDC protocol can enhance both the customer and driver value propositions is the Yatri cab and auto booking app in Kochi.

“It allows drivers to connect directly with customers, eliminating the need for intermediaries, thereby enabling customers to pay less and drivers to earn more. With a network of over 5,000 drivers and 2 lakh customers, the app has completed 180,000 trips and enabled drivers to earn over Rs 4.5 crore without any commissions,” said Shireesh Joshi, chief business officer, ONDC.

The MoU was signed by state transport commissioner Sreejith and Joshi in the presence of Transport Minister Antony Raju, Industries Minister P Rajeeve, K Babu MLA, Loknath Behera, MD of KMRL, and Sujith Nair, CEO of FIDE.

“The move will enhance transportation facilities under a single network. This will be beneficial to the citizens of Kerala and will also make commuting easy for tourists,” said Antony Raju.

“Our collaboration with ONDC takes us a step closer towards simplifying mobility for our citizens. The Kerala Open Mobility Network will bring together various stakeholders, from government agencies to private providers, ensuring that safe and convenient transportation options are readily available to all, ultimately leading to a more connected Kerala,” said Sreejith, who is also its nodal officer. ONDC is an initiative of the Department for Promotion of industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), under the Central Ministry of commerce and Industry.

