Home Cities Kochi

Open mobility network set for statewide expansion

The expansion of the open mobility network reflects joint advocacy and supports the effort to bring numerous transportation-related benefits to citizens.

Published: 10th September 2023 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2023 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Transport Commissioner S Sreejith and ONDC chief business officer Shireesh Joshi sign MoU in the presence of Transport Minister Antony Raju and Industries Minister P Rajeeve. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The transport department, the state government and the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to expand the scope of the open mobility network in the state. Under the agreement, signed on Saturday, what began as the Kochi Open Mobility Network (KNOM) will now be expanded across the state and rechristened the Kerala Open Mobility Network (KOMN). The project will integrate all modes of transport in the state onto the ONDC network and offer affordable and convenient access to all modes through user-friendly buyer and seller apps.

The expansion of the open mobility network reflects joint advocacy and supports the effort to bring numerous transportation-related benefits to citizens. One such successful case study of how an open network powered by the ONDC protocol can enhance both the customer and driver value propositions is the Yatri cab and auto booking app in Kochi.

“It allows drivers to connect directly with customers, eliminating the need for intermediaries, thereby enabling customers to pay less and drivers to earn more. With a network of over 5,000 drivers and 2 lakh customers, the app has completed 180,000 trips and enabled drivers to earn over Rs 4.5 crore without any commissions,” said Shireesh Joshi, chief business officer, ONDC.

The MoU was signed by state transport commissioner Sreejith and Joshi in the presence of Transport Minister Antony Raju, Industries Minister P Rajeeve, K Babu MLA, Loknath Behera, MD of KMRL, and Sujith Nair, CEO of FIDE.

“The move will enhance transportation facilities under a single network. This will be beneficial to the citizens of Kerala and will also make commuting easy for tourists,” said Antony Raju.

“Our collaboration with ONDC takes us a step closer towards simplifying mobility for our citizens. The Kerala Open Mobility Network will bring together various stakeholders, from government agencies to private providers, ensuring that safe and convenient transportation options are readily available to all, ultimately leading to a more connected Kerala,” said Sreejith, who is also its nodal officer. ONDC is an initiative of the Department for Promotion of industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), under the Central Ministry of commerce and Industry.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ONDCKOMNOpen Network for Digital Commerce Kochi Open Mobility NetworkKNOMKerala Open Mobility Network

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp