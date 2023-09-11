AI cams reduced traffic offences, improved road safety, says Antony Raju

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The deployment of Artificial Intelligence (AI) cameras in the state has resulted in a 55 per cent decrease in the number of traffic offences, with the monthly number of violations decreasing from 4.5 lakh to 2.5 lakh since the introduction of 720 cameras in June, according to government data. These cameras, which are equipped with sophisticated image detection and machine learning, have enabled the identification and penalising of errant drivers.

Transport Minister Antony Raju, while announcing these statistics, emphasised that the AI cameras have proven that everyone is equal before the law.” AI cameras have documented law violations, from VIPs to common citizens, demonstrating that everyone is equal before the law. The state has successfully demonstrated the benefits of AI cameras,” he added.

He also mentioned that the state has saved around 300 lives with the installation of AI cameras.”The number of people seeking medical treatment due to road accidents has also come down after the deployment of AI cameras. Accidents involving two-wheelers which were very common have also come down with the introduction of the speed control measures,” the minister informed.

Meanwhile, Transport and Road Safety Commissioner Sreejith has announced plans to deploy up to ten AI-enabled drone cameras in each district to enhance road safety. "At present, there are 720 AI cameras installed in the state. These cameras have led to increased helmet usage among most bikers, as well as higher compliance with seat belt regulations among car passengers. The primary objective is to decrease road accidents and preserve as many lives as possible. Notably, 65 per cent of fatalities in accidents involve two-wheelers, with many of the deceased riding pillion on motorcycles. The introduction of helmets has resulted in a reduction in fatalities from head injuries,” explained the commissioner.

Previously, the High Court commended the government’s decision to employ an AI camera system for flawless traffic enforcement. The court praised this innovative approach to identifying traffic violations and recognized the state government and the motor vehicle department for implementing this initiative.

Road safety rules in school curriculum

Transport Minister Antony Raju highlighted the inclusion of road safety rules in the curriculum, allowing students to apply these principles directly after completing their higher secondary education. Raju made these remarks during the inauguration of the Safety Leadership Training Camp organized for National Service Scheme Volunteers, the PEACE (Project on Accident-Free Campus Environment) scheme, and the IDTR Extension Centre at SCMS College in Karukutty. Additionally, he stressed the importance of such camps conducted under the leadership of NSS in shaping socially responsible students capable of handling societal challenges.

