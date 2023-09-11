Ex-Ernakulam General Hospital doctor slapped with second sexual abuse case

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Barely a week after a former head at Ernakulam General Hospital’s general medical department was booked in a sexual abuse case, another case has been slapped on him on the same charges on a complaint filed by another woman doctor.

In the latest instance, a woman doctor who had worked in the hospital in 2018 lodged the complaint with the same station through e-mail. The doctor, who is currently working in the United States, alleged that the abuse happened when she was pursuing house surgency at the hospital.

An FIR was lodged on Sunday. After lodging the complaint, however, she informed the police that she did not want to take up legal proceedings. However, police registered a case based on her complaint and a report will be filed before the court.

The previous incident came to light following a Facebook post by the woman doctor, who claimed the incident took place in February 2019, when she was also pursuing house surgery at the hospital. The complainant alleged that the doctor tried to kiss her forcibly in his consultation room. He was the coordinator of the house surgency programme at the time of the alleged incident.

Police urged the woman’s doctor to submit a statement to initiate a probe. With the doctor settled abroad, police contacted her through email, requesting her to submit a response to the complaint lodged by the superintendent of the hospital on September 1. The doctor filed her complaint and statements through email last Sunday and a case was registered and an inquiry is underway.

