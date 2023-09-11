Fort Kochi man, who impersonated mayor’s PA, arrested for job fraud 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police on Sunday arrested a Fort Kochi resident who had been absconding for over a month in a job fraud case wherein he impersonated the personal assistant of Mayor M Anilkumar and cheated a man on the false promise of a job in the civic body.

Aneesh, a resident of Kalvathy, Fort Kochi, was traced by the Njarakkal police. Ripson, a native of Edavanakkad, lost Rs 60,000 after being duped by Aneesh.

The accused claimed that he is the PA of the Kochi mayor and has great influence in the Kochi Corporation. Aneesh offered Ripson the job of contingent supervisor. He made several claims to convince Ripson about his ‘influence’. Thus, the victim paid Rs 60,000 to get the job. However, when Ripson did not get the job even months after paying the amount, he approached the police to lodge a complaint.

