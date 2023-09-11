Home Cities Kochi

Jet suit demonstration at cOcOn conference

Published: 11th September 2023 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2023 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image of jet suits. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The 16th edition of cOcOn, the annual cybersecurity, data privacy, and hacking conference organised by Kerala Police, will witness people in jet suits flying in the city. The first-of-its-kind demonstration in the state will be showcased on October 6 during the inauguration of the conference scheduled to be held at the Grand Hyatt. 

cOcOn conference gives visitors the opportunity to get hands-on demonstrations of the most exciting innovations and advancements that are reshaping the world. Known for designing, building, and flying jet suits, Gravity Industries will be demonstrating human flight.

ISRO chairman S Somanath, National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO) chairman Arun Kumar Sinha, and National Cybersecurity coordinator M U Nair will be the keynote speakers of the event. Synthite Industries is the jet suit demo partner. The 16th edition of the conference is aimed at providing opportunities to showcase, educate, understand, and spread awareness on information security, data protection and privacy.

