Home Cities Kochi

Relocate sexual assault survivor and family, urges Chennithala

Ramesh Chennithala said that he would take up the matter with the DGP, as there is “no point in talking to the chief minister."

Published: 11th September 2023 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2023 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala | EPS

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Sunday urged the government to relocate the eight-year-old migrant girl, who was abducted and sexually assaulted in Aluva, and members of the family to a safer place.

“They feel insecure in their house. The girl is yet to recover from the trauma. Even the family has not left the house out of fear,” Chennithala told reporters in Kalamassery after visiting the girl’s parents. He urged the police and government to arrange new accommodation for them. The girl is currently in the ICU of the Ernakulam MCH.

“This is the second such incident in Aluva in a month. We can never blame migrant workers as criminals are everywhere. Though the police are supposed to monitor them and take action, this is not happening,” Chennithala said. He said he would take up the matter with the DGP, as there is “no point in talking to the chief minister."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sexual assaultAluva

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp