Relocate sexual assault survivor and family, urges Chennithala

KOCHI: Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Sunday urged the government to relocate the eight-year-old migrant girl, who was abducted and sexually assaulted in Aluva, and members of the family to a safer place. "They feel insecure in their house. The girl is yet to recover from the trauma. Even the family has not left the house out of fear," Chennithala told reporters in Kalamassery after visiting the girl's parents. He urged the police and government to arrange new accommodation for them. The girl is currently in the ICU of the Ernakulam MCH. "This is the second such incident in Aluva in a month. We can never blame migrant workers as criminals are everywhere. Though the police are supposed to monitor them and take action, this is not happening," Chennithala said. He said he would take up the matter with the DGP, as there is "no point in talking to the chief minister."