An end in sight for this silent killer

Dr Sandeep R Sharma By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Hypertension is a notorious silent killer. Left uncontrolled, it can lead to severe health complications like heart attack, stroke, and other serious problems. It demands a comprehensive approach to understanding, diagnosis, and management. While lifestyle changes and treatments are effective for many, some struggle to manage their blood pressure despite these interventions. In such scenarios, a transformative approach like Renal Denervation Therapy comes into play in treating resistant hypertension.

Renal denervation therapy

Renal denervation therapy is typically considered when alternative approaches, such as lifestyle modifications and medical adjustments, have failed to adequately control blood pressure. The primary goal of renal denervation therapy is to lower blood pressure in individuals.

During renal denervation, a catheter is inserted into the formal artery (location in the groin) and threaded up into the renal arteries. Once in place, the catheter delivers radiofrequency energy to abate or disrupt the nerve fibres surrounding the renal arteries.

By selectively damaging the nerves in the renal arteries, the therapy aims to reduce the activity of the sympathetic nervous system, which can contribute to elevated blood pressure. The procedure disrupts the communication between the kidney and the brain, potentially leading to a decrease in blood pressure.

Renal denervation therapy is typically performed by specialised doctors, including interventional cardiologists, who have expertise in the procedure.

How long is the process?

Renal denervation therapy is typically performed as a daycare, minimally invasive procedure and may be considered an outpatient procedure in some cases. In some instances, renal denervation therapy may require an overnight stay in the hospital for observation and monitoring. This is especially true if there are underlying health concerns or if the healthcare team wants to ensure proper recovery and blood pressure stability before discharge.

Conclusion

In terms of treating hypertension, renal denervation therapy has become a ray of hope. It represents a significant step forward in the management of hypertension. As medical science progresses, renal denervation therapy may usher in a new era of cardiovascular health, helping people fight against the silent threat of high blood pressure.

What is resistant hypertension?

High blood pressure which has proved resistant to at least three anti-hypertensive medications, including a diuretic at optimal doses, is termed as resistant hypertension.

(The author is a consultant in the cardiology department at Aster Medcity, Kochi)

KOCHI: Hypertension is a notorious silent killer. Left uncontrolled, it can lead to severe health complications like heart attack, stroke, and other serious problems. It demands a comprehensive approach to understanding, diagnosis, and management. While lifestyle changes and treatments are effective for many, some struggle to manage their blood pressure despite these interventions. In such scenarios, a transformative approach like Renal Denervation Therapy comes into play in treating resistant hypertension. Renal denervation therapy Renal denervation therapy is typically considered when alternative approaches, such as lifestyle modifications and medical adjustments, have failed to adequately control blood pressure. The primary goal of renal denervation therapy is to lower blood pressure in individuals.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); During renal denervation, a catheter is inserted into the formal artery (location in the groin) and threaded up into the renal arteries. Once in place, the catheter delivers radiofrequency energy to abate or disrupt the nerve fibres surrounding the renal arteries. By selectively damaging the nerves in the renal arteries, the therapy aims to reduce the activity of the sympathetic nervous system, which can contribute to elevated blood pressure. The procedure disrupts the communication between the kidney and the brain, potentially leading to a decrease in blood pressure. Renal denervation therapy is typically performed by specialised doctors, including interventional cardiologists, who have expertise in the procedure. How long is the process? Renal denervation therapy is typically performed as a daycare, minimally invasive procedure and may be considered an outpatient procedure in some cases. In some instances, renal denervation therapy may require an overnight stay in the hospital for observation and monitoring. This is especially true if there are underlying health concerns or if the healthcare team wants to ensure proper recovery and blood pressure stability before discharge. Conclusion In terms of treating hypertension, renal denervation therapy has become a ray of hope. It represents a significant step forward in the management of hypertension. As medical science progresses, renal denervation therapy may usher in a new era of cardiovascular health, helping people fight against the silent threat of high blood pressure. What is resistant hypertension? High blood pressure which has proved resistant to at least three anti-hypertensive medications, including a diuretic at optimal doses, is termed as resistant hypertension. (The author is a consultant in the cardiology department at Aster Medcity, Kochi)