Blending couture with culture

KOCHI: Fashion is not just about comfortable clothing. People are now bringing uniqueness to their wardrobes through outfits that boast cultural elements. Kochi-based House of Urmi is one such fashion brand that caters to those who are looking for comfy styles that are associated with creativity and highlight the essence of Malayali culture.

Anjali Ashok, the founder of House of Urmi, captures the true colours of Malabar in each of her collections. “Initially, the brand never intended to promote the prints of Kerala alone. However, after the launch, I understood that there are not many homegrown fashion brands in Kerala focusing just on the culture of the state,” says Anjali, an architect by profession, who also runs the venture ‘Stories Untold by Anjali’, where she sells portraits and digital illustrations and ‘House of Aadhya,’ a brand that hand-paint sarees and salwar materials.

“The name Urmi comes from the marital art weapon Urumi. I wanted the name of a powerful weapon to be a part of the label. Though the brand carries the tag, ‘Made in Malabar,’ it celebrates the story of Kerala in general,” she says. Anjali digitally illustrates the stories of Malabar and the heritage of Kerala in collections such as Rani print-- a set of designs that shows the queens of yore. Referring to history books and other documentation, Anjali etches the ornamentation, accessories, clothing and hairstyle prominent in the earlier period. Rani shirts are the best sellers.

“Rani is worn proudly by everyone, irrespective of their gender,” adds Anjali. The Ballads of North is another collection which has the essence of coastal folk songs, literature and so on. In the recently launched collection, ‘Poetry of Inheritance’, the brand remembers the values inherited from the ancestors and highlights the simplicity of tradition. The Chuvadu shirt and Varambu co-ord set for women in this collection illustrates the martial art, ‘Kalaripayattu.’ The digital prints are illustrated by Anjali herself. “Each print has its own story that revolves around the many aspects of Kerala. I get inspiration from the books I read or the stories shared by family members,” says Anjali.

Her products, made mostly in linen cotton fabric material, are not only sustainable but are also size-inclusive and gender-neutral. The ‘Teak’ shirt illustrates wooden ring motifs and has hand-embroidered hearts on its bralette. Another collection boasts old and new forms of aesthetics by illustrating the street view of Fort Kochi. House of Urmi does not limit itself to unisex shirts. The brand has plans to launch dresses and more co-ord sets as well.

Anjali makes sure to bring the essence of Kerala even in the packaging, a mix of sandalwood and other fragrances is infused in the packing stage of the product. “This is appreciated by the customers. Most of the buyers are from abroad and the smell evokes in them memories of Kerala,” says Anjali.

