Government plans to make Ernakulam district garbage-free in a year

KOCHI: The state government is planning to make the district completely waste-free within a year by formulating a dedicated standard operating procedure (SOP) for each local body for waste management based on its geographical area. The decision was taken in the ‘Malinya Mukta Nava Keralam’ review meeting presided over by M G Rajamanickam, principal director, Local Self- Government Department, and District Nodal Officer for Waste Management. “The geographical areas of the panchayat, municipality, and corporation vary from each other.

Since in panchayats and municipalities, people have land in their possession, biowaste can be easily treated on their premises. But the situation is different in areas coming under corporations. Biowaste treatment may not be possible in all houses. Our aim is to remove practical barriers to waste management. We are working to make appropriate SOPs for waste management systems for each local body,” said Rajamanickam. He said the waste management system adopted in foreign countries should be implemented in the state. “Officials and people must take the responsibility.

The work of Haritha Karma Sena should be strengthened. Better facilities and more income should be provided to them,” Rajamanickam said. Meanwhile, district collector N S K Umesh said students should be made part of the waste management project. “Awareness should be intensified in schools. The activities of the waste management centre should be directly explained to the students. A plan will be prepared in collaboration with the education department to bring school students to the waste management centre and create awareness,” the collector said, adding that various voluntary organisations, residents’ associations, and institutions should work in coordination with regard to waste management.

In the meeting, which was attended by presidents and secretaries of the local bodies in the district, the working report of the ‘Maalinya Muktha Nava Keralam’ project was presented. Proposals such as the introduction of a salary for Harita Karma Sena members and the collection of user fees in three months were also presented in the meeting.

