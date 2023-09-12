Karumalloor, Kunnukara to get potable water by 2024

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After years of enduring a shortage of drinking water, the residents of Karumalloor and Kunnukara panchayats can finally breathe a sigh of relief as the government has approved a higher estimate for the project, offering a permanent solution to their drinking water woes. The finance department has given the green light to the revised estimate for the project, which now stands at Rs 51.30 crore, up from the initial estimate of Rs 36.50 crore.

The construction is progressing rapidly and is anticipated to be completed by 2024. Sources indicate that the project’s completion will significantly alleviate the shortage of potable water in Karumalloor panchayat and for the residents of Kunnukara in Kalamassery municipality.

The project has been designed to distribute water from the Periyar River, treating it at the Malayikkunnu plant. Furthermore, drinking water will be supplied to residents residing on the western side of Karumalloor after being treated at the newly constructed plant in Manjali.

Land acquisition in Kunnukara and Karumalloor panchayats, as well as pipe-laying work at intersections, has been completed. Permission has been granted for laying pipes on PWD roads. The project encompasses an area spanning 320 km. Currently, drinking water schemes valued at Rs 269 crore are being implemented in the Kalamasery constituency, including the Jal Jeevan Mission project worth Rs 197.2 crore and the Amrit project worth Rs 18 crore.

