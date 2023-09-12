Kerala fire brigade to procure drones for firefighting and underwater ops

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: When a devastating fire swept through the Brahmapuram waste plant in March of this year, it posed a significant challenge for the Fire and Rescue Services. Despite deploying all available resources, it took them more than a week to bring the situation under control. In response to such critical situations, the Fire and Rescue Services is now embracing drone technology for firefighting and underwater rescue operations. The department is currently in the process of acquiring two firefighting drones and four underwater drones following approval from the planning committee.

This strategic move is primarily aimed at strengthening the capabilities of the Fire and Rescue Service unit in Kochi, where high-rise fires and drowning incidents occur frequently. K Padmakumar, the Director General of Kerala Fire and Services, emphasised the efficiency of drones in risky operations, stating, “Using drones will enable our units to pinpoint the exact location of a fire.

In the case of underwater drones, they will prove invaluable in recovering bodies and conducting underwater searches. Besides enhancing our capabilities, these drones will minimize the risks faced by our firefighters and divers.” Padmakumar added that tenders have already been issued for the procurement of these drones. Once the formalities are completed, one firefighting drone will be allocated to Kochi, given the city’s high-rise buildings.

The decision on the destination for the second firefighting drone will be determined later. Padmakumar further explained, “In addition to supplying these drones, our focus is on training our personnel to operate them. The selected company from the tender process will be tasked with training our personnel for this purpose.” The estimated cost for each of the two firefighting drones is around Rs 1 crore. These drones are equipped with fire nozzles for effective hydrant spraying and will be connected to fire tenders.

Additionally, they feature cameras that enable firefighters to precisely identify the origin and spread of the fire. During the Brahmapuram fire incident, volunteer groups were utilizing their private drones to assist the firefighters.

The underwater drones, also known as remote-operated vehicles (ROVs), are expected to revolutionise rescue operations, particularly in a district surrounded by seas and rivers that frequently witness drowning incidents. The department intends to procure four such ROVs, with each unit estimated to cost around Rs 1.10 crore. These ROVs are equipped with cameras capable of operating underwater, even at night, facilitating search and rescue operations.

An officer with the Fire and Rescue Services in Kochi highlighted the current reliance on their trained scuba diving team and the limitations they face, stating, “However, the issue is that underwater searches at night are currently impossible. Most search operations have to be called off after nightfall. By deploying ROVs, search operations can be carried out even in the dark.” In addition to drones, the planning committee has also granted approval for six thermal imaging cameras for the department. Each of these cameras is estimated to cost around Rs 9 lakh.

An official explained their significance, saying, "These cameras are invaluable for detecting the temperature of the flames and pinpointing the exact location of a fire. They will also greatly assist in search operations during nighttime by detecting body heat."

