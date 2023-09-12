Home Cities Kochi

Strokes of divinity in crayon    

Saravanan first dabbled with colours while studying at Hidayathul Islam Higher Secondary School in Edavanakkad.

Saravanan draws on the arches of the Manappuram bridge in Aluva. (Photo | Express)

By Faseen Mukhtar
Express News Service

KOCHI: The many who flock to the Manappuram footbridge for an evening of quiet conversations or a stroll are rewarded with surreal drawings of Hindu gods. These artworks are the creations of Saravanan N S, a self-taught crayon graffiti artist.

Saravanan first dabbled with colours while studying at Hidayathul Islam Higher Secondary School in Edavanakkad. “In my school, we had a tradition of helping those in need. I volunteered to paint a man’s house in an act of charity,” he recalls. 

A tragic incident involving his alcoholic father was what compelled Saravanan to leave his home and seek refuge near the Shiva temple in Aluva. “I found peace and a sense of security here,” he says. “I have a dream of building a grand statue opposite this temple —  Lord Shiva, standing tall and watching everyone. Shiva is not just a deity to me. He is my friend, my father, and everything in my life. Whenever I place my hands on my chest and call out to Him, he will be there for me.” 

Saravanan is thrilled as a well-wisher recently gifted him a mobile phone. “It’s Shiva’s gift. Now, some people are reaching out to me over phone for my drawings,” he says. “I currently sleep near the temple, but I am sure Shiva will grant me a dwelling soon.”

A journalist’s request to portray the temple’s beauty in a commissioned artwork has boosted his passion for art.”I love drawing with crayons. I can’t afford painting tools. Crayons bring me joy. Drawing helps me find happiness,” he smiles. Contact: 9656533766 (Saravanan N S)

