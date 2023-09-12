Strokes of divinity in crayon    

Faseen Mukhtar By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The many who flock to the Manappuram footbridge for an evening of quiet conversations or a stroll are rewarded with surreal drawings of Hindu gods. These artworks are the creations of Saravanan N S, a self-taught crayon graffiti artist.

Saravanan first dabbled with colours while studying at Hidayathul Islam Higher Secondary School in Edavanakkad. “In my school, we had a tradition of helping those in need. I volunteered to paint a man’s house in an act of charity,” he recalls.

A tragic incident involving his alcoholic father was what compelled Saravanan to leave his home and seek refuge near the Shiva temple in Aluva. “I found peace and a sense of security here,” he says. “I have a dream of building a grand statue opposite this temple — Lord Shiva, standing tall and watching everyone. Shiva is not just a deity to me. He is my friend, my father, and everything in my life. Whenever I place my hands on my chest and call out to Him, he will be there for me.”

Saravanan is thrilled as a well-wisher recently gifted him a mobile phone. “It’s Shiva’s gift. Now, some people are reaching out to me over phone for my drawings,” he says. “I currently sleep near the temple, but I am sure Shiva will grant me a dwelling soon.”

A journalist’s request to portray the temple’s beauty in a commissioned artwork has boosted his passion for art.”I love drawing with crayons. I can’t afford painting tools. Crayons bring me joy. Drawing helps me find happiness,” he smiles. Contact: 9656533766 (Saravanan N S)

