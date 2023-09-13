Shipyard delivers 10th electric hybrid ferry to water metro in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), the premier shipbuilding and ship repair company in India, delivered the 10th electric hybrid 100-pax water metro ferry to Kochi Water Metro on Tuesday.

The delivery protocol signing ceremony was held at CSL in the presence of the directors of KMRL and CSL. “The electric hybrid 100-pax water metro ferry is a state-of-the-art vessel designed to provide efficient, eco-friendly, and convenient transportation options for people in Kochi.

With a focus on sustainability and environmental responsibility, this ferry is equipped with electric hybrid technology, ensuring reduced emissions and minimised environmental impact,” a release said. The collaboration between the two organisations is a testament to the potential for excellence within the Indian shipbuilding industry, it said.

Harikrishnan S, chief general manager of CSL, and Shaji P Janardhanan, chief general manager of KMRL, signed the protocol and document on behalf of their respective organisations. “Both organisations worked closely towards the successful completion of this project, which contributes significantly to the sustainable development and modernisation of water transportation in Kochi,” the release said.

