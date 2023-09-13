Home Cities Kochi

Shipyard delivers 10th electric hybrid ferry to water metro in Kochi

Harikrishnan S, chief general manager of CSL, and Shaji P Janardhanan, chief general manager of KMRL, signed the protocol and document on behalf of their respective organisations.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), the premier shipbuilding and ship repair company in India, delivered the 10th electric hybrid 100-pax water metro ferry to Kochi Water Metro on Tuesday. 

The delivery protocol signing ceremony was held at CSL in the presence of the directors of KMRL and CSL. “The electric hybrid 100-pax water metro ferry is a state-of-the-art vessel designed to provide efficient, eco-friendly, and convenient transportation options for people in Kochi.

With a focus on sustainability and environmental responsibility, this ferry is equipped with electric hybrid technology, ensuring reduced emissions and minimised environmental impact,” a release said. The collaboration between the two organisations is a testament to the potential for excellence within the Indian shipbuilding industry, it said. 

