19-year-old girl hacked by jilted lover dies

The incident happened on September 5 at noon when Basil (21) of Iringole, reached Alka’s house at Koottumadom near Iringole, Perumbavoor.

Published: 14th September 2023 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2023 08:07 AM

Alka Anna Binu. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 19-year-old girl, who suffered serious injuries after being hacked by a jilted lover, died on Wednesday. Alka Anna Binu, daughter of Binu Jacob and Manju of Muringambillil (Kaniyadan) House, Rayamangalam, was undergoing treatment for the past eight days after the incident. Alka, who sustained severe injuries on her neck and head, was first admitted to a private hospital in Perumbavoor but was later shifted to Ernakulam Medical College as her condition was very critical. She was then shifted to a private hospital in Aluva.

The incident happened on September 5 at noon when Basil (21) of Iringole, reached Alka’s house at Koottumadom near Iringole, Perumbavoor, and hacked her multiple times with a machete after speaking to Alka. When Alka cried aloud, her grandparents tried to rescue her.

But the accused attacked them using a cricket bat that was kept nearby. Apart from Alka, her grandparents, 70-year-old Ouseph Kaniyadan and 65-year-old Chinnamma, also suffered injuries while attempting to prevent Basil from attacking the victim.

Basil escaped from the spot soon after the incident. While the police were searching for Basil, he was found hanging at his house near Iringole church on the day.  The police said Alka and Basil were close friends. But she rejected Basil’s love proposal which enraged him. Alka’s cremation will be held at 4 PM at St. Mary’s Jacobite Cathedral Church on Thursday.

