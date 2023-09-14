Aluva rape case: Two phones stolen by accused recovered

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Aluva police probing the rape of an eight-year-old recovered two mobile phones stolen by the accused Christal Raj on Wednesday. The mobile phones recovered were of the rape victim’s mother and their neighbour in Edayappuram which Christal stole before abducting the minor girl.

After receiving Christal in custody, the police on Wednesday conducted evidence collection in the presence of the accused. He was taken to a place under the Marthadavarma bridge in Aluva from where a plastic cover was recovered. Police found two mobile phones and a dress inside the cover. Ernakulam rural police chief Vivek Kumar was present during the evidence collection procedure.

“One mobile phone recovered from the plastic cover belonged to the mother of the victim. He took the mobile phone before abducting the minor girl.

The second mobile phone was of a neighbour who stayed near the victim’s house. He stole the neighbour’s mobile phone before reaching the victim’s house. The dress recovered was worn by the accused when he sexually assaulted the victim. While hiding under the bridge before being caught by the police, he concealed objects inside a plastic cover,” a police officer said.

Meanwhile, police will approach the court seeking the custody of Christal’s three friends who bought stolen mobile phones from him and sold them to others. They were arrested in a separate case for selling stolen mobile phones.

