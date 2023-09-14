Home Cities Kochi

Aluva rape case: Two phones stolen by accused recovered

Police will approach the court seeking the custody of Christal Raj’s three friends who bought stolen mobile phones from him and sold them to others.

Published: 14th September 2023 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2023 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Christal Raj. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Aluva police probing the rape of an eight-year-old recovered two mobile phones stolen by the accused Christal Raj on Wednesday. The mobile phones recovered were of the rape victim’s mother and their neighbour in Edayappuram which Christal stole before abducting the minor girl.

After receiving Christal in custody, the police on Wednesday conducted evidence collection in the presence of the accused. He was taken to a place under the Marthadavarma bridge in Aluva from where a plastic cover was recovered. Police found two mobile phones and a dress inside the cover. Ernakulam rural police chief Vivek Kumar was present during the evidence collection procedure.

“One mobile phone recovered from the plastic cover belonged to the mother of the victim. He took the mobile phone before abducting the minor girl.

The second mobile phone was of a neighbour who stayed near the victim’s house. He stole the neighbour’s mobile phone before reaching the victim’s house. The dress recovered was worn by the accused when he sexually assaulted the victim. While hiding under the bridge before being caught by the police, he concealed objects inside a plastic cover,” a police officer said.

Meanwhile, police will approach the court seeking the custody of Christal’s three friends who bought stolen mobile phones from him and sold them to others. They were arrested in a separate case for selling stolen mobile phones. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
rapeAluvaChristal Raj

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp