ISRO case: Petitioner quizzed over selling land to CBI officer

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court questioned a former police officer accused in the ISRO conspiracy case about the alleged impropriety in selling land to CBI officers who were involved in the investigation of the 1994 ISRO espionage case. Justice N Nagaresh posed this question on Wednesday during the hearing of a petition filed by S Vijayan, a former police officer and a defendant in the ISRO espionage conspiracy case.

Vijayan had sought a CBI probe into his complaint regarding alleged land transactions between former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan and the then CBI officials. Advocate Jinson Ouseph, representing the petitioner, presented evidence that the officers who purchased the land were part of the espionage case probe. The documents contained the names of these officers, with one land being transferred to Rajendra Nath Kaul, a former Joint Director of CBI.

The court enquired, “How do you establish a connection between the land deals and corruption? Being part of the probe may not be sufficient to draw any conclusions unless you have specific allegations.” The court adjourned the case until Thursday.

The petitioner pointed out that close associates of the former scientist had informed him that Nambi had allegedly bribed CBI officers involved in the investigation conducted between 1994 and 1998 by transferring property to them.

Documents indicated that property transfers occurred through the Sub Registrar’s Office in Nanguneri, Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu, in the years 1994, 1995, 1996, 2004, and 2008, involving Nambi and his benami holders. Notably, the CBI had closed the espionage case in 1996. Despite filing a complaint with the CBI on August 1, 2021, no action has been taken by the agency.

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court questioned a former police officer accused in the ISRO conspiracy case about the alleged impropriety in selling land to CBI officers who were involved in the investigation of the 1994 ISRO espionage case. Justice N Nagaresh posed this question on Wednesday during the hearing of a petition filed by S Vijayan, a former police officer and a defendant in the ISRO espionage conspiracy case. Vijayan had sought a CBI probe into his complaint regarding alleged land transactions between former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan and the then CBI officials. Advocate Jinson Ouseph, representing the petitioner, presented evidence that the officers who purchased the land were part of the espionage case probe. The documents contained the names of these officers, with one land being transferred to Rajendra Nath Kaul, a former Joint Director of CBI. The court enquired, “How do you establish a connection between the land deals and corruption? Being part of the probe may not be sufficient to draw any conclusions unless you have specific allegations.” The court adjourned the case until Thursday.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The petitioner pointed out that close associates of the former scientist had informed him that Nambi had allegedly bribed CBI officers involved in the investigation conducted between 1994 and 1998 by transferring property to them. Documents indicated that property transfers occurred through the Sub Registrar’s Office in Nanguneri, Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu, in the years 1994, 1995, 1996, 2004, and 2008, involving Nambi and his benami holders. Notably, the CBI had closed the espionage case in 1996. Despite filing a complaint with the CBI on August 1, 2021, no action has been taken by the agency.