Kerala HC declines plea to place saffron flags in temple

The actions and intentions of the petitioners are clearly at odds with the serene and sacred atmosphere to be maintained in the temple, the court observed.

Published: 14th September 2023 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2023 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala High Court has observed that temples are beacons of spiritual solace and tranquillity and those hallowed spiritual grounds must not be diminished by political manoeuvrings. “Temples stand as beacons of spiritual solace and tranquillity, their sanctity and reverence being of paramount importance. Such hallowed spiritual grounds must not be diminished by political manoeuvrings or attempts at one-upmanship,” said the court. 

The order was issued while dismissing the plea of two devotees of Muthupilakadu Sree Parthasarathy temple in Kollam seeking permission to put up saffron flags on the temple premises during special occasions and temple functions.

The petitioners argued that they have formed an organisation, Parthasarathy Bakthajanasamithi, aimed at the welfare of the temple and its devotees in 2022. 

When they attempted to put up saffron flags on the temple premises during special occasions and temple functions, a section of people, prevented the petitioners from doing so. Hence, they sought police protection.

The actions and intentions of the petitioners are clearly at odds with the serene and sacred atmosphere to be maintained in the temple, the court observed.

