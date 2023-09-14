Home Cities Kochi

Kerala High Court admits plea against reopening of MLA’s park

The District Town Planner had reportedly declared the constructions within the park as illegal and recommended their demolition.

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala High Court has admitted a petition challenging the state government’s decision to allow the reopening of a water theme park owned by MLA P V Anvar and his wife in Kudaranji, Kozhikode. The court has directed the State government, MLA Anvar, and other respondents to submit affidavits in response to the petition. The petitioner, T V Rajan of Kozhikode, highlighted that the Kozhikode District Collector had previously ordered the closure of the “Pee Vee Aar Nature ‘O’ Park” due to concerns about potential dangers to residents downstream during the rainy season.

Rajan alleged that the government permitted the park’s reopening without waiting for a comprehensive study report on the structural stability of existing constructions, including retaining walls, water retaining structures, and modified soil profiles at the site. The property was deemed highly susceptible to landslides, and the petitioner argued that the government’s decision appeared to be influenced by nepotism and extraneous considerations.

The District Town Planner had reportedly declared the constructions within the park as illegal and recommended their demolition. However, given Anvar’s significant political influence, authorities have either remained silent or have not taken action to dismantle the illegal structures, the petitioner argued.

The petitioner further contended that the state government allowed the park’s reopening despite doubts surrounding the design work and risk reduction measures.        

