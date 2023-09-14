Tattoo-na-matata

Krishna P S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Tattoo artist Eric Edward remembers an evening when a 60-year-old woman came to his studio, Pachakuth, in Kochi. She just got divorced that day, and wanted a tattoo pronto. “She always wanted to get a tattoo, but her ex-husband never let her get one,” Eric recalls. “So, the tattoo marked the beginning of a new life for her – it was a celebration.”

Eric notes that gender and age are not barriers anymore when it comes to body art. “However, the majority of my clients are in the 18 to 35 age bracket,” he adds. “Nowadays, some people come with their parents and even grandparents. Tattooing is no longer something niche or bohemian; it is gaining wider acceptance.”

Tattoos can be about a milestone – like turning 18 or getting married – or a personal statement of one’s life philosophy and ideologies. For some, it’s like an ornament or new accessory, something that adds to your look. There is also a booming trend of one’s skin becoming a memory board. Take Captain (retired) P Rajkumar, a former Navy helicopter pilot, who was one of the heroes during the 2018 floods.

After retiring from the force recently, Rajkumar got a tattoo of a Navy Seaking helicopter winching up a person done on his forearm. “This is the hand that helped me fly and rescue many unfortunate people during my career as a helicopter pilot in the Navy. Each rescue is so precious to me, and I wanted that spirit etched on my body and soul,” says the Shaurya Chakra recipient.

Rajkumar got the artwork done at Arcturians Tattoo Studio in Tripunithura. “It was an image from the rescue mission in which I set a world record of winching up 26 people during the floods,” he smiles.

Talking of world records, just two days ago, 48-year-old Mark Owens in the UK reclaimed his spot in the Guinness Book for tattooing his daughter’s name, Lucy, on his body 667 times. Tattooing can grow on a person, and turn into a very personal passion. “Well, few people stop with just one,” quips Eric. “Most of them come back for more. It can get like an addiction.”

Makeup tattoo

According to Thiruvananthapuram-based Asi Rocky, the ink master of Touch of Ink Tattoo School and Studio, tattoo art has become a fashion statement among Malayalis. “What was a subculture trend for long is now becoming a norm,” he says.

“Design sensibilities of Malayalis have changed a lot over the past decade. Indian mythology, realism, portraits, Mandala, Maoi, tribal designs… There are plenty of themes trending,” says Asi. Names of loved ones or oneself using various calligraphy fonts and butterfly designs are also quite common.”

Make-up tattoos – like eyebrows or lips – are slowly catching up, he adds. “For this, we use special inks called permanent makeup pigments,” Asi explains.

He also highlights that many people approach him for tattooing to hide their scars, or coming out of some trauma. “For example, accident victims, who want to get a tattoo for their injury scar, or women who had their breasts removed,” he says.

AI revolution is on

For Anoop P Jay, the founder of Restless Monkey Clan Studio in Kochi, tattoos are “pure art”, not fashion. “I don’t believe in trends,” he says. “Every design is an artwork that one conceives while interacting with the client. Trust the artists, sit with them, explain what you want, and let them make it into a reality.”

Thin or fine-line designs are something Anoop specialises in. The studio, which also teaches tattooing, has a team of artists proficient in various styles. “Just like painting, tattooing has many schools,” he explains. “Realism, surrealism and abstract… all are part of tattoo art. I recently had a customer who came with a photo of his father, who had passed away a week ago, for a realistic portrait on his chest.”

Anoop has also been working on Kerala styles, temple art and traditional sculpture designs. While people go back to their roots for inspiration, technology is pouncing ahead, he adds.

“AI will revolutionise tattoo art,” says Anoop. “New concepts and styles are emerging by the day.. For instance, imagine Indian goddesses as Marvel characters. I recently did a work where Kali is presented like a Marvel character.”

Kerala memories

Akhil Joseph from Native Inkblot Studio in Kochi agrees on the experimenting part. “I have been focusing on bio-organic, bio-mechanic and dark surrealism,” he says. “Bio-organic tattoos are inspired by elements of nature, plants, bones, teeth, corals, etc.”

Most Malayalis, he adds, generally go for designs from the internet – like the Buddha, dragons, and figures and motifs from Greek mythology. “However, over the past couple of years, many have been coming up with design concepts. I then develop and paint them on their skin,” he says. “Kathakali, Theyyam, coconut trees, memories from a trip… anything can become part of the body.”

Minimal to traditional

Syama Devi, one of the pioneering artists to start a tattoo studio in Kochi, studied the art in Bengaluru and Bangkok. “From the time I started my studio, Dreamcatcher, a decade ago to now, the tattoo scene in Kerala has gone through a dramatic change,” she says.

“Most people who go for tattoos are over 25. They are free and financially independent. Tiny tattoos and minimalist designs are all-time beauties. They require fewer strokes and you can keep adding elements to it. Pet, child or spouse’s name, a memory close to you, a line from your favourite book, a dream… anything can be a tattoo.”

Syama is now set to introduce bamboo hand-poke tattooing, a traditional style from Thailand, in which the ink is applied manually, dot by dot, without the gun. Game for it?

Take Captain (retired) P Rajkumar, a former Navy helicopter pilot, who was one of the heroes during the 2018 floods. After retiring from the force recently, Rajkumar got a tattoo of a Navy Seaking helicopter winching up a person done on his forearm. "This is the hand that helped me fly and rescue many unfortunate people during my career as a helicopter pilot in the Navy. Each rescue is so precious to me, and I wanted that spirit etched on my body and soul," says the Shaurya Chakra recipient. Rajkumar got the artwork done at Arcturians Tattoo Studio in Tripunithura. "It was an image from the rescue mission in which I set a world record of winching up 26 people during the floods," he smiles. Talking of world records, just two days ago, 48-year-old Mark Owens in the UK reclaimed his spot in the Guinness Book for tattooing his daughter's name, Lucy, on his body 667 times. 