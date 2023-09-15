Nipah: Panel urges public to take preventive steps

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Though Nipah is yet to make its presence felt in the district, authorities have urged the public to take preventive steps to avoid contracting the deadly virus. A core committee meeting, convened by district collector N S K Umesh in the wake of the outbreak in Kozhikode, urged people to wear masks and wash hands using soap or sanitiser. The health department has set up an isolation ward at Ernakulam Medical College Hospital and restrictions have been imposed on visitors at the hospital.

“At present, there are no suspected cases of Nipah in the district. Hospital visitors have been instructed to wear masks. Health workers have also been trained on measures. Those with symptoms who have visited Kozhikode district in the last 21 days should seek treatment,” said the collector.

Guidelines have been issued to all hospitals on measures to be adopted if infections arise. The meeting also decided to employ the services of private hospitals in case of an emergency situation. The services of 108 ambulances will be made available.

KOCHI: Though Nipah is yet to make its presence felt in the district, authorities have urged the public to take preventive steps to avoid contracting the deadly virus. A core committee meeting, convened by district collector N S K Umesh in the wake of the outbreak in Kozhikode, urged people to wear masks and wash hands using soap or sanitiser. The health department has set up an isolation ward at Ernakulam Medical College Hospital and restrictions have been imposed on visitors at the hospital. “At present, there are no suspected cases of Nipah in the district. Hospital visitors have been instructed to wear masks. Health workers have also been trained on measures. Those with symptoms who have visited Kozhikode district in the last 21 days should seek treatment,” said the collector. Guidelines have been issued to all hospitals on measures to be adopted if infections arise. The meeting also decided to employ the services of private hospitals in case of an emergency situation. The services of 108 ambulances will be made available.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });