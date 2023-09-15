Home Cities Kochi

Raids on illegal massage centres and spas in Kochi; two booked

Commissioner A Akbar said stringent action will be initiated against massage centres and spas functioning illegally in the city.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  In a bid to curb illegal activities at spas and massage parlours, city police conducted extensive raids at facilities that operate under the guise of ayurvedic massage clinics. Special searches were carried out on 83 establishments on Wednesday following a tip-off, according to officers. 

The proprietor of Vajra Beauty Parlour and Spa, in Kadavanthra, was booked for immoral trafficking while the owner of Palarivattom-based Essential Bodycare Beauty and Spa was charged with possession of drugs. The raids were conducted by a team headed by Deputy Commissioner S Sasidharan. 

Three arrested for abuse

Meanwhile, police on Thursday arrested a 52-year-old man and two women staffers of a spa functioning on Kaloor-Kathrikadavu road for allegedly attempting to molest a fellow woman therapist. 

On Monday, Mohammed Shakeer, a native of Manjeri, Malappuram, allegedly attempted to sexually molest the therapist of Ayursparsham Spa, which he visited for a purported body massage. He also attempted to capture her nude pictures and physically assaulted her when she resisted him, said police. 

Two women employees, Neethu James, 27, of Wayanad, and Geethu, 25, of Thrissur, were arrested for abetting the escape of the accused and verbally abusing the victim. Ernakulam town north police registered a case based on the complaint lodged by the therapist.

Shrouded in mystery

The activities of many spas and massage centres are shrouded in mystery. There have been widespread complaints of drug abuse and immoral trafficking taking place in such facilities. It’s mostly establishments that have come up in the last five years that are into illegal activities, according to police. 

The city special branch filed a preliminary report when Nagaraju Chakilam was commissioner, detailing the need for a strict monitoring system. Officers had then identified nearly 80 illegal spas and massage clinics in the city. 

They also received intel on rackets trafficking young girls from northeastern states for jobs in these facilities on the promise of attractive remuneration.

