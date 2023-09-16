Stress & substance abuse blamed for rise in suicides in Kerala

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Worryingly enough, a high incidence of suicide continues to plague Kerala. But the state, which is fifth in the country in terms of the number of people taking their own lives, has another troubling trend to contend with 'Youth suicides'.

Suicide deaths among those aged 18 to 30 in the state have increased significantly over the last five years. During the period, a total of 8,715 persons -- 6,244 males and 2,471 females -- in the age group took their own lives.

According to state home department data, 775 men and 271 women took the extreme step this year, till August 23. Last year, it was 1,244 males and 431 females, against 1,238 and 462 respectively in 2021. These figures reveal an alarming upward trend in suicide rates among youth.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), the state remained in fifth position in annual suicide rates in the country in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

“While suicide was a problem among elder people, the state is now witnessing an age-cohort effect,” said Dr P N Suresh Kumar, professor, department of Psychiatry, KMCT Medical College, Kozhikode. “Several factors such as depression, stress, substance abuse, alcohol addiction, competitive environment and relationship issues are behind increased youth suicides in the state. The most common reason is depression,” noted Suresh, who has conducted several studies on the suicide scenario in the state.

Among these victims, 75% were married. “Family or relationship issues can also lead to suicides,” he said.In Kerala, the 18 to 30 age group is considered vulnerable. “After the pandemic, gadget addiction increased. More youths now suffer from online dependency. The brains of individuals in this age group have comparatively less health-coping capacity,” stressed Suresh, who is also chairman of the NGO Thanal, which is involved in crisis intervention and suicide-prevention research.

The pandemic resulted in increased depression, anxiety and stress even among families, he added. Dr Suresh wants trained mental health experts to be deployed at the panchayat level to tackle the problem. “We should first identify the issues among the vulnerable groups and treat them at the earliest. WHO studies reveal that 60-80% of suicides can be prevented,” he said.

Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) provides counselling to tackle suicide tendencies among teenagers, say officials, adding those facing serious mental stress can also avail of counselling from a panel of psychiatrists under the Children and Police project.

(Suicide is not a solution to any problem. Seek the help of mental health experts if you are in distress. Toll-free helpline number-1056)



