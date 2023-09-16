Where night owls fly high in Kochi

Manikandan Poickadan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: No matter how many times one has flown in an aircraft, the sight of jets taking off or landing stirs a child-like excitement deep inside for most people.

Several airports across the world have aviation enthusiasts and local tourists ‘camping’ nearby just to watch the giant birds fly in and out. Here, too, close to the Kochi airport, a few such spots have been trending.

The Kallumkoottam viewpoint, Koolikkara Road, and Avanamcode are some bustling hangout spots for groups of youngsters as well as families, thanks to social media reels. Several families and groups of friends who come to the airport to see off their loved ones, stay back and have a little picnic. And, up to midnight, cosy tea shops and eateries in the area make brisk business.

Interestingly, youngsters throng these spots even in the wee hours. Night owls say the viewpoints are ‘vibe’ spots. College Arjun V S, whom we bump into, says he comes here whenever he gets “bored or frustrated”. “I love the ambience. Watching the flights gives some sort of energy,” he adds. City-based hairstylist Afsal K S says he comes here with friends for “chilling and vibing”. “Sometimes I meet old college mates and friends here,” he smiles.

KOCHI: No matter how many times one has flown in an aircraft, the sight of jets taking off or landing stirs a child-like excitement deep inside for most people. Several airports across the world have aviation enthusiasts and local tourists ‘camping’ nearby just to watch the giant birds fly in and out. Here, too, close to the Kochi airport, a few such spots have been trending. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Kallumkoottam viewpoint, Koolikkara Road, and Avanamcode are some bustling hangout spots for groups of youngsters as well as families, thanks to social media reels. Several families and groups of friends who come to the airport to see off their loved ones, stay back and have a little picnic. And, up to midnight, cosy tea shops and eateries in the area make brisk business. Interestingly, youngsters throng these spots even in the wee hours. Night owls say the viewpoints are ‘vibe’ spots. College Arjun V S, whom we bump into, says he comes here whenever he gets “bored or frustrated”. “I love the ambience. Watching the flights gives some sort of energy,” he adds. City-based hairstylist Afsal K S says he comes here with friends for “chilling and vibing”. “Sometimes I meet old college mates and friends here,” he smiles.