Home Cities Kochi

Where night owls fly high in Kochi

TNIE lensman A Sanesh spends a night ‘vibing’ at airport viewpoints that have emerged as trending 24/7 hangout spots 
 

Published: 16th September 2023 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2023 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

Kochi airport

Scenes from viewpoints near the Kochi airport in Nedumbassery

By Manikandan Poickadan
Express News Service

KOCHI:   No matter how many times one has flown in an aircraft, the sight of jets taking off or landing stirs a child-like excitement deep inside for most people. 

Several airports across the world have aviation enthusiasts and local tourists ‘camping’ nearby just to watch the giant birds fly in and out. Here, too, close to the Kochi airport, a few such spots have been trending. 

The Kallumkoottam viewpoint, Koolikkara Road, and Avanamcode are some bustling hangout spots for groups of youngsters as well as families, thanks to social media reels. Several families and groups of friends who come to the airport to see off their loved ones, stay back and have a little picnic. And, up to midnight, cosy tea shops and eateries in the area make brisk business.   

Interestingly, youngsters throng these spots even in the wee hours. Night owls say the viewpoints are ‘vibe’ spots. College Arjun V S, whom we bump into, says he comes here whenever he gets “bored or frustrated”. “I love the ambience. Watching the flights gives some sort of energy,” he adds. City-based hairstylist Afsal K S says he comes here with friends for “chilling and vibing”.   “Sometimes I meet old college mates and friends here,” he smiles. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi airport night owls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp