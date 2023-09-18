App-based investment firm swindles money from investors; probe begins

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi City police have started a probe after several people approached it with complaints of losing money deposited in an app-based investment company. The state special branch had earlier tipped the police about the suspected firm which took investments from people across Kerala.

Recently, a case was registered at Kadavanthra police station after a Cheranalloor native who lost over `4 lakh after investing with the app approached the police. Kadavanthra SHO Siby Tom said that an investigation is on and they are getting more complaints from investors.

“It seems to be a major financial scam as we are getting frequent complaints against the investment firm from many investors. Currently, we are looking for the person who created the app. It is a bogus app created in the name of a foreign company that is into investment business.

However, after collecting investment, the app became dysfunctional and then only people realised that they had lost their money. We have registered a case against the employees who were working with the company at its office in Vytilla,” he said.

The state special branch conducted a detailed probe into the incident and it was found that the app was created by an Alappuzha native who currently resides in Aluva. The intelligence wing has collected details of over 100 persons who have invested in the app and lost their money. A senior police officer with Kochi City police said that the app was created in the name of a Canadian investment company.

“It is a fake app created in the name of another investment firm. The accused person had recruited employees to canvass customers to invest money in the app. The employees approached people promising high returns for the money they invested. They claimed that the money deposited by customers was invested in companies involved in oil and gold trade fetching high returns. Classes were also conducted for investors to make them aware of the scheme at the office of the firm in Chalikkavattom. Once people agreed to invest money, the app was installed on their mobile phones and a login ID was also provided,” a police officer said.

It was through the app that the investment was collected. There were facilities in the app for the investor to check the status of their investment. “The fraudsters also promised investors that their money can be withdrawn anytime using the app.

After making the investments, the investors got returns in the initial days. But after a week, the app became non-operational. Then people went to the office of the firm where only the employees were present. Now the office also has been shut,” a police officer said.

Police have sought the assistance of the Cyber Cell in the investigation. Similarly, attempts are being made to trace fund transactions through the app. On the other hand, people who lost their money are now planning to approach the court seeking a detailed probe.

