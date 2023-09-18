Experts urge caution as dengue cases spike in Ernakulam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The sudden climate change induced by intermittent rainfall has resulted in a spike in reported fever and dengue cases in Ernakulam. “Earlier in the year, dengue cases were predominantly reported in rural areas of the district. Now, various municipalities and areas under Kochi corporation are also seeing a surge in cases. It means that mosquitoes are spreading the virus to other areas as well,” said Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, member, public health advisory panel, Indian Medical Association (IMA) Kerala.

“Mosquito eggs can hatch even after prolonged dry spells. With the recent rains, eggs that were laid months ago and would have dried up might have also hatched, causing a further spread of dengue and other vector-borne diseases,” said Dr Rajeev.

According to Dr Beena K V, additional medical superintendent, Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS), awareness must be created among the public to keep surroundings neat and thereby avoid the breeding of mosquitoes. “Along with government departments, the public and local self-governments should cooperate to stop the spread of diseases,” said Dr Beena.

“Ernakulam has many areas that are highly prone to vector-borne diseases. There are places like migrant camps where people live in groups. We need to ensure cleanliness in such areas. At the individual level, people should use mosquito repellents while outdoors,” said Dr Dipu T S, associate professor, division of infectious diseases, AIMS.

According to Dr Rajeev, mosquito- and larva-control measures should be carried out systematically

around the year to reduce the occurrence of vector-borne diseases. Dr Beena urged the public to avoid consumption of over-the-counter medicines. “It is recommended to consult a doctor in case of fever. Over-the-counter medicines can only reduce the symptoms. Consultation and testing are important in diagnosing the disease and taking necessary precautions to stop the spread,” she said.

Case count

1,029 Suspected

247 Confirmed

