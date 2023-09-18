‘She Lodge’ provides safe haven to over 2,500 women in just 6 months

By Express News Service

KOCHI: She Lodge, an innovative initiative by the Kochi Corporation aimed at ensuring the safety of women visiting the city for various purposes, has garnered remarkable success, with more than 2,500 women availing its services within the first six months of its launch. The facility boasts 96 well-equipped rooms, two dormitories, and various amenities.

Sheeba Lal, chairperson of the Welfare Committee at the corporation, expressed satisfaction with the lodge’s utilisation, stating, “Almost all rooms and dormitories are consistently occupied. Particularly during weekends, the demand soars.”

She Lodge offers affordable accommodation options for students, working women, and those traveling solo or in groups. Situated near the Samriddhi Hotel, managed by Kudumbasree, on Paramana Road, the lodge enjoys easy accessibility from Ernakulam Town railway station, Townhall metro station, and North bus stop.

Although inaugurated in November by LSG Minister M B Rajesh, She Lodge commenced full operations on March 8, Women’s Day, by opening its dormitories to the public. Ambika, an official involved with the initiative, said, “Guests are required to provide proof of identity. While the facility does not offer meals, they can easily source it from nearby establishments. We offer both online and offline booking options.”

Rate chart

Dormitory Rs 100 per day

Single room Rs 200 per day

Double room Rs 350 per day for two persons.

Timing: From 6 am to 9 pm

KOCHI: She Lodge, an innovative initiative by the Kochi Corporation aimed at ensuring the safety of women visiting the city for various purposes, has garnered remarkable success, with more than 2,500 women availing its services within the first six months of its launch. The facility boasts 96 well-equipped rooms, two dormitories, and various amenities. Sheeba Lal, chairperson of the Welfare Committee at the corporation, expressed satisfaction with the lodge’s utilisation, stating, “Almost all rooms and dormitories are consistently occupied. Particularly during weekends, the demand soars.” She Lodge offers affordable accommodation options for students, working women, and those traveling solo or in groups. Situated near the Samriddhi Hotel, managed by Kudumbasree, on Paramana Road, the lodge enjoys easy accessibility from Ernakulam Town railway station, Townhall metro station, and North bus stop.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Although inaugurated in November by LSG Minister M B Rajesh, She Lodge commenced full operations on March 8, Women’s Day, by opening its dormitories to the public. Ambika, an official involved with the initiative, said, “Guests are required to provide proof of identity. While the facility does not offer meals, they can easily source it from nearby establishments. We offer both online and offline booking options.” Rate chart Dormitory Rs 100 per day Single room Rs 200 per day Double room Rs 350 per day for two persons. Timing: From 6 am to 9 pm