4L Kudumbashree women to be back in school  

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As many as 4 lakh women from the 29,000 neighbourhood groups in the district will go back to school as part of ‘Thirike Schoolil’ - a campaign launched by the Kudumbashree Mission in collaboration with the general education department. The campaign which will be organised from October 1 to December 30 aims to strengthen the Kudumbashree three-tier organisational system, enabling the neighbourhood groups to take up innovative projects per the new age possibilities.

The training programme for the district-level resource persons will begin on Tuesday as part of the preparatory work for the campaign.

Assistant collector Nishant Sihara will inaugurate the programme which will be held at Choornikara panchayat hall.

The camp also aims to strengthen micro-economic livelihood activities in neighbouring communities, create awareness about digital technology. Classes will be held from 9.30 am to 4.30 pm.

