CUSAT’s talk series to be aired on AIR

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat), in association with All India Radio (AIR), is all set to host a science talk series on Akashvani Kochi FM 102.3. The programme, titled Sasthradeepthi, will be aired on Mondays and Fridays from September 22.

Vice-Chancellor Dr P G Sankaran launched the collaboration between Cusat and AIR at a ceremony held at the Hindi department on Monday.

“Initiatives like these will be beneficial in countering the pseudo-science narratives rampant in society. This is also a great opportunity to spread the word about the scientific and academic advancements of the universities and their proud international publications. This will also be beneficial in bringing about a change in the social and economic spheres,” said theV-C.

KOCHI: Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat), in association with All India Radio (AIR), is all set to host a science talk series on Akashvani Kochi FM 102.3. The programme, titled Sasthradeepthi, will be aired on Mondays and Fridays from September 22. Vice-Chancellor Dr P G Sankaran launched the collaboration between Cusat and AIR at a ceremony held at the Hindi department on Monday. “Initiatives like these will be beneficial in countering the pseudo-science narratives rampant in society. This is also a great opportunity to spread the word about the scientific and academic advancements of the universities and their proud international publications. This will also be beneficial in bringing about a change in the social and economic spheres,” said theV-C.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });