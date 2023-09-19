CUSAT’s talk series to be aired on AIR
Vice-Chancellor Dr P G Sankaran launched the collaboration between Cusat and AIR at a ceremony held at the Hindi department on Monday.
KOCHI: Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat), in association with All India Radio (AIR), is all set to host a science talk series on Akashvani Kochi FM 102.3. The programme, titled Sasthradeepthi, will be aired on Mondays and Fridays from September 22.
“Initiatives like these will be beneficial in countering the pseudo-science narratives rampant in society. This is also a great opportunity to spread the word about the scientific and academic advancements of the universities and their proud international publications. This will also be beneficial in bringing about a change in the social and economic spheres,” said theV-C.