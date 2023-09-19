P&T Colony residents’ shift to new abode misses yet another deadline

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The project to relocate the residents of P & T Colony to their new homes, built under the LIFE Mission project by the GCDA near Mundamveli, is yet to begin. Local Self-Government Minister M B Rajesh inaugurated the new building on September 2, 2023.

Two weeks have passed after the inauguration, but there is no information from the officials on the rehabilitation. Meanwhile, the residents who lauded the government after it completed the project as promised in 2018 are worried that they will have to spend the remaining monsoon season in misery.

“It has been exactly 14 days since the inauguration of the new building at Mundamveli. We were told that we would be relocated to our new homes by September 15. So far, there has been no communication from the officials. On Sunday, late at night, almost all houses were flooded after the heavy rain. We did not sleep the whole night, and our homes became muddy,” said Asha Shinu, a resident of P & T Colony.

Meanwhile, officials from GCDA and Kochi Corporation said that the residents would be relocated soon. “The work on the building has almost been completed. Some beautification works are left and they will be completed by next week. From our end, we hope that by September 25, the residents can be relocated. However, some paper works are pending from the corporation’s end, hence the delay,” said an official with GCDA. On the other hand, Mayor M Anilkumar said there was no procedural delay in relocating the residents of P & T Colony.

“The works are going on. We can pick the ‘lots’ once GCDA hands over the letter of completion. Also, it has come to the council’s attention that 10 families who had been in the list of beneficiaries have moved out of the P & T Colony, and new tenants have occupied their houses. The council will take a decision on this. An agenda will be put before the next council,” the mayor said.

The total cost of the rehabilitation project is Rs 14.61 crore. The construction work on 70 cents of land owned by GCDA is being carried out using the pre-engineered building method. Each flat has an area of 375 sq ft. There are 83 such flats, each with two bedrooms, one living/dining room, a kitchen, and a toilet.

