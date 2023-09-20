Kalandhika national dance festival promises to be a classical treat

Aparna Baiju E and Parvana K B By

Express News Service

KOCHI: A grand visual treat awaits classical dance and music lovers of Kerala as Kochi is all set to host the three-day Kalandhika National Festival 2023, starting on September 22. Organised by Kalandhika Cultural Society, in collaboration with Kerala Fine Arts Society, the festival will include performances by Bharatanatyam exponents Rema Vaidyanathan, Meenakshi Srinivasan, Rajashree Warrier, Vaibhav Arekar & Team, Kuchipudi artiste Sreelakshmy Govardhanan, and Odissi ace Arushi Mudgal.

The Kalandhika National Festival is an annual event aimed at reinvigorating ancient dance forms of India. Notably, the Kalandhika Cultural Society is part of the ‘Pay for Art’ movement, an innovative campaign that raises funds to encourage artists and performances. In addition to the captivating performances, the event will be a rare opportunity to learn from the maestros through lecture demonstrations, seminars, and workshops conducted by Vaibhav Arekar (‘Art of Abhinaya’ - September 23) and Sheela Unnikrishnan (‘Choreography Techniques’ - September 24).

“We invite every arts lover to attend this event, which features performances by internationally acclaimed artists,” says Mini Pramod Menon, secretary of Kalandhika Cultural Society and the head of the Kalandhika School of Dance.

“It is a rare opportunity to witness their exquisite performances. We assure you that the experience will be truly exceptional. I believe programmes like this will play an important role in passing down the traditional art forms to the next generation.”

Free passes are available for the dance performances. There are only a limited number of paid passes available for the workshops, and participation is exclusively reserved for trained students.

Venue: Fine Arts Society Hall, Kochi

Time: Daily performances begin at 6pm; workshops will be held from 10am to 4pm

For details: www.kalandhika.com/ 9847138884

