Home Cities Kochi

Over 2 kg gold seized at Kochi airport

In the inspection, the officials recovered four cylindrical capsules containing gold in compound form that the passenger had concealed in his rectum.

Published: 20th September 2023 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2023 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

Travel paperless from Kochi airport with DigiYatra from Tuesday

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) at the Kochi airport seized 2.32kg of gold in separate seizures on Tuesday.

In the first incident, the AIU officers, following a tip-off from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, intercepted Malappuram native Swadique who landed at the airport from Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia.

In the inspection, the officials recovered four cylindrical capsules containing gold in compound form that the passenger had concealed in his rectum. The gold, weighing around 1.092 kg, is worth approximately Rs 48 lakh.

In the second incident Mohammed, who is also from Malappuram, was intercepted at the airport’s green channel upon his arrival from Dubai. 

He was found carrying gold weighing 1.228 kg sandwiched between the layers of his jeans. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp