Over 2 kg gold seized at Kochi airport

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) at the Kochi airport seized 2.32kg of gold in separate seizures on Tuesday.

In the first incident, the AIU officers, following a tip-off from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, intercepted Malappuram native Swadique who landed at the airport from Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia.

In the inspection, the officials recovered four cylindrical capsules containing gold in compound form that the passenger had concealed in his rectum. The gold, weighing around 1.092 kg, is worth approximately Rs 48 lakh.

In the second incident Mohammed, who is also from Malappuram, was intercepted at the airport’s green channel upon his arrival from Dubai.

He was found carrying gold weighing 1.228 kg sandwiched between the layers of his jeans.

