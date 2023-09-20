Police intensify inspections to tackle drug menace

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The link between rising incidents of crimes in the city and substance abuse is increasingly becoming evident. In view of the fact, Kochi city police have intensified patrolling and vehicle inspections to curb such illegal activities.

In one such inspection drive held on Saturday, the police registered a shocking 79 cases of drug abuse and 351 cases of drunk driving.

The night-long combing operation was coordinated by Deputy Commissioner of Police S Sasidharan and supervised by ACPs of Ernakulam Central, Ernakulam, Mattancherry, Thrikkakara, and Traffic wing in their respective divisions.

During the drive, 73 cases of rash and negligent driving, 29 cases of alcohol consumption in public places and 21 for sale of banned tobacco products were registered. Eight history-sheeters, who had been absconding for long, were also caught during the inspections.

City Police Commissioner A Akbar said the drive against illegal activities will be intensified and stringent action taken against people involved in anti-social activities.

Before Saturday, the police conducted a combing operation on September 9, in which 77 cases of drug abuse and 369 cases of drunk driving were registered. This apart, 69 cases of speeding and rash driving, 30 of alcohol consumption in public places, and 31 for sale of banned tobacco products were registered. Six history-sheeters were arrested in the city police’s September 9 drive.

Meanwhile, a similar drive by the rural police on Saturday saw as many as 325 cases being registered for various offences, including drug abuse. Of the total cases, 32 were registered for possession of drugs, 86 for illegal sale and use of alcohol, 40 for sale and use of banned tobacco products, 162 for drink driving, excessive speeding, and carelessness, and three for gambling.

The operation in the rural police limits was coordinated by DIG Putta Vimalathidya simultaneously within the jurisdiction of all 34 stations under the five sub-divisions in rural police limits.

Actions were initiated against 365 people for violating traffic laws. Five persons named in non-bailable cases were arrested, and warrants were executed against 140 people.

Moreover, 27 people who had been absconding for long following the issuance of warrants against them by various courts and 38 against whom non-bailable warrants were issued were also arrested.

