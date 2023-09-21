Baby, calm down: TNIE finds out ways in which people switch from stress to serenity

By Express News Service

Anjali Menon, filmmaker

Playing with my son helps me relax. He is 12, and such moments are reducing as the years go by. Spending time with children brings out the child within one. You forget your worries, the adult things that you deem important, and just be. Another thing I practise for inner peace is meditation.

Revathy, actor

Focusing and finishing my work. To simply put it, I find peace in work.

Lal, actor

Home is where my peace lies. I am a person who gets homesick easily. So, whenever I go for shoots, I return home in five days to spend some time. If that’s not possible, l take my family with me. There is this open sit-out with a sofa at my home. It’s always been there. That’s where I spend most of my time, reading books and scripts, and attending calls. Right now, I am speaking to you from the sofa. I often have my breakfast and dinner, too, here. This space is filled with plants. There is a vegetable garden, thanks to my wife. This is where I find peace.

K S Chitra, singer

After a busy day, it is relaxing to watch some videos on YouTube, mostly about music. New songs or new styles, tutorials… and then, of course, comedy videos. I also watch films, in Tamil or Malayalam, to cut-off.

Chippy Devassy, artist/model/actress

The concept of peace immediately evokes thoughts of home. It’s my sanctuary. My mom, brother, and cute little pets comfort me. I have two kittens and two puppies. I find joy and peace in spending time with my pets. I hug and talk to them. My mother and brother are my best friends. Talking to them gives me great relief and calmness.

Commander (retd) Abhilash Tomy, circumnavigator

At the depth of the ocean, it is still, calm and very peaceful. It is unchanging and untouched. I believe people have something like that inside them — untapped, untouched, and unchanging. It remains unchanged forever and whenever I am in trouble, I dive into that part of myself.

M Venkataramana, head coach, Kerala cricket team

Amidst the hustle and bustle of today’s hectic life, I pause a moment to find the beauty in the ordinary. Appreciating simple, everyday moments or things that often go unnoticed helps me lighten up. All you need is to look around. That’s how I keep my calm.

Sajna S, cricketer, Kerala team

Music and workout are activities that help me relax, find peace. I am living a peaceful life now. If I get upset, I would listen to songs from films of my favourite actors – Mammootty, Mohanlal and Rajnikant. This helps me regain composure.

Did You Know?

The ‘Peace Bell’ at the United Nations headquarters serves as a symbol of hope for global peace. This bell is rung annually on two occasions — on the first day of spring and World Peace Day. The bell was cast in 1952 and presented by Japan as a gift to the United Nations on June 8, 1954. Cast from coins and medals gathered globally, its contributors include representatives from member states, the Pope, and children from over 60 nations.

Fathima Najeer, student

For me, peace is a state of being, a feeling of returning to my bedroom after a bad stormy day, sitting in silence and journaling. I find escape from the chaos and noise in this soothing space that I share with my soul and journal. There, I can pour out my thoughts, my feelings, my hopes, my bucket list and my memories; not just in words but in lovely stickers, tears, paint splash impressions, handwritten letters, polaroid snaps, train tickets, seashore shells from an unplanned beach picnic. It is a gift of solace that I present to myself every day.

Shivan P A, autorickshaw driver

I am currently going through several problems, but I choose to face them boldly. Throughout my life, whenever I encounter a tough situation, there has always been someone or something to help me. Every individual faces such circumstances, leading to tension. I firmly believe we all have an inner power to tackle challenges. During moments of stress, I regularly take deep breaths. This practice brings peace like a switch.

S Hareesh, writer

Reading is a part of my life, and hence, it is not exactly a relaxing activity I engage in to find peace. That will be getting together with friends and spending some time drinking and unwinding.

A Akbar, police commissioner, Kochi

Police duty demands a lot of focus. I strive to complete tasks on schedule. I believe there won’t be much stress about our jobs if we carry out duties diligently. All problems have solutions. However, there will be times when we have to leave things alone. Spending time with family is my peace zone.

Ashuthosh Kamath, law student and professional shooter

My passion for shooting has been my peace fountain. Each shot fired from my gun fills my mind with immense happiness, and a sense of peace. It’s a moment when the entire world turns silent.

Peace via gratitude

Talking of peace, September 21 also happens to be World Gratitude Day. The feeling of gratitude is deeply connected to inner peace. The feeling of gratitude balances one’s mind. A balanced mind will be a peaceful place. In a world filled with constant challenges and distractions, it’s easy to overlook the simple practice of gratitude. It is more than just a polite response to a kind gesture; it is a powerful sentiment that can significantly enrich our mental health. It improves mood, reduces stress, enhances relationships, aids better sleep, and makes one resilient. Gratitude has been linked to lower levels of stress and anxiety. Expressing gratitude can boost the production of feel-good hormones like dopamine and serotonin. Gratitude journaling, mindful appreciation, acts of kindness, positive affirmations, and finding a gratitude partner to share what you are thankful for with each other regularly are some helpful steps toward inner peace — Amarnath Sankar, entrepreneur and gratitude ambassador, known for his blog #365daysofGratitude.

Mridula Warrier, singer

I love listening to music, which is my go-to stress buster. Music can calm you. I love to spend time with my thoughts away from others, alone for a few minutes. That can easily make me peaceful.

Dr C J John, psychiatrist

After a busy day, spending time with family helps one relax. Besides my practise, I also work with NGOs. I have made it a point to befriend people from all walks of life. So, on particularly stressful days, I have people I can freely talk to. Trusting human connections, and easy, fruitful conversations are a good way to find peace. I think everyone should do that — make friends with people from different walks of life.

Ajay P, banker

I find peace and confidence through morning workouts. About 10 to 15 minutes of intense workout daily keeps me calm and peaceful. A night drive and eating out also help me destress.

Babu V N, lineman, KSEB

I have been working in the department for over 15 years. I usually reach home after my shift at about 8pm. I try to spend the maximum time with my family. Staying at home is peace to me. I also engage in temple community activities. That helps me cut off from any stressful thoughts.

Jonathan (DJ Jona), disc jockey

I pause for a bit and take a couple of deep breaths, even if it is short-lived. My dog is also a source of peace for me, at least when he is not hyper and up to mischief. Also, I take comfort in being able to produce good music.

Compiled by Krishna P S, with inputs from Ronnie Kuriakose, Ameena Mehrin P H, Parvana K B & Malavika R

K S Chitra, singer After a busy day, it is relaxing to watch some videos on YouTube, mostly about music. New songs or new styles, tutorials… and then, of course, comedy videos. I also watch films, in Tamil or Malayalam, to cut-off. Chippy Devassy, artist/model/actress The concept of peace immediately evokes thoughts of home. It's my sanctuary. My mom, brother, and cute little pets comfort me. I have two kittens and two puppies. I find joy and peace in spending time with my pets. I hug and talk to them. My mother and brother are my best friends. Talking to them gives me great relief and calmness. Commander (retd) Abhilash Tomy, circumnavigator At the depth of the ocean, it is still, calm and very peaceful. It is unchanging and untouched. I believe people have something like that inside them — untapped, untouched, and unchanging. 