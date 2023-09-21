Explosion on Kinfra park campus: Industries department seeks report

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A day after one person was killed and four others were injured in an explosion at the Nitta Gelatin India Ltd plant in the Kinfra Industrial Park, near Kakkanad, the industries department has sought a report from authorities.

Speaking to TNIE, Industries Minister P Rajeeve said the report will be prepared after an investigation. “The principal secretary has sought a report from officials. We will ascertain the exact cause of the blast after getting the report,” the minister added.

Factories and boilers, industries department and fire and rescue officials, and the forensic wing of the police inspected the accident site and interacted with staff on Wednesday.

As per the initial report of the fire and rescue department, which rushed to the spot following the accident, the blast was caused by a rupture to the condensation pipe connected to the furnace. The five victims were walking to the canteen for dinner when the explosion happened.

Meanwhile, sources at the hospital, where the injured were admitted, said one person was discharged on Wednesday. “Two who suffered internal bleeding are still in ICU. One person has been discharged, and another will be discharged Thursday,” they said.

Rajan Morangu, 30, from Punjab, was killed in the explosion. Najeeb, 48, of Kakkanad, Saneesh, 46, of Thrikkakara, besides Assam natives Pankaj, 36, and Kausuve, 36, suffered injuries. Of them, Najeeb and Saneesh, suffered extensive internal bleeding in the stomach and were admitted to a private hospital near Kakkanad for surgery.

Meanwhile, a statement from the company said the incident took place in the scrap yard situated outside the factory building, where empty plastic cans are stored prior to disposal.

“The company has constituted a committee headed by an external expert to inquire into the incident. The cause of the explosion can only be determined after the scientific investigation is completed. Forensic experts of the Kerala police and the factories and boilers inspectorate are also conducting investigations to determine the circumstances that led to the explosion. The company is fully cooperating with these authorities and providing all necessary assistance to expedite the process,” the statement said.

The Nitta factory, which has been in operation for nearly 30 years, employs Japanese technology to produce pharmaceutical-grade gelatin, which is supplied to major pharma companies in India and abroad, it added. Company officials clarified that no explosive substance is used in the manufacturing process.

RIGHTS PANEL FILES CASE

The Kerala Human Rights Commission (KHRC) has filed a suo motu case in connection with the blast. In a statement, V K Beenakumari, a member of the panel, directed the district collector to submit a report on the incident within seven days.

