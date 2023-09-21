Home Cities Kochi

ISL: Traffic diversion in city today

People should use public transport system, including the Kochi Metro, to the maximum, said police.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Ahead of the Indian Super League match, which is all set to kick off at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kaloor, on Thursday, the Kochi city police have imposed traffic regulations in the city. Parking of vehicles near the stadium premises will not be allowed. People should use public transport system, including the Kochi Metro, to the maximum, said police.

Spectators from West Kochi such as Vypeen and Edavanakkad, should park their vehicles along the Chathyath Road. Vehicles coming from Thrissur and Malappuram should be parked at Aluva and  people should travel by metro to reach the stadium.

Vehicles coming from the eastern parts of the district should park their vehicles at Tripunithura. Vehicles from Alappuzha should be parked at Vyttila and Kundannoor.

Vehicles carrying spectators will not be allowed to enter the city. Meanwhile, vehicles proceeding towards Edappally from Kaloor after 5 pm should take the Pottakuzhi-Elamakkara Road. Vehicles proceeding towards Ernakulam from the Aluva side should take Sahodaran Ayyappan Road.

