Every Kochi city dog will have its Sunday

Aishwarya Prabhakaran By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Here’s a good news for dog lovers in the city. Pawsome, a community for pet parents, is set to open a dog park at Rajendra Maidan in Kochi. The idea is to make available an outdoor space for dogs in the city, which does not have many pet-friendly public places.

Started by Donna Denny and Aishwarya Nandilath, Pawsome was born out of a conversation on where to take out their pooches for an outing in the city. “Pet parents in the city, especially those living in apartments, do not have many choices,” says Donna.

“First, we organised a ‘Pawsome Party’, a two-day event where people could bring their pets and interact with each other. Then, we wondered if there could be weekly meet-ups at an open space. We presented the idea to GCDA officials, and they readily backed it.”The concept, said to be the first of its kind in Kerala, will be launched on October 1.

“We will have the park open for dogs on Sundays from 8 AM to 10 AM and 5 PM to 7 PM. Entry will be free for all,” she says, adding that there are plans to introduce other activities such as book reading sessions and pet yoga. “Of course, the pet parents will have to ensure that the park is kept clean.”

The best part is that even people without pets can spend time at the park during these hours. This has already excited some city residents who love dogs but do not own one due to practical issues.

