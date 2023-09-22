Kerala cop suspended for assaulting bakery owner, his friends in inebriated state

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam Rural SP Vivek Kumar has suspended a sub-inspector for assaulting a bakery owner and his two friends in front of his wife and daughter under the influence of alcohol at Kariyad in Nedumbassery on Wednesday night. The action has been initiated against Sunil P S, a grade sub-inspector attached to the Aluva traffic police station. An inquiry has been launched against him.

The assault took place around 8:30 PM at Kariyad junction where 48-year-old Kunjumon, of Thruthuthussery in Nedumbassery, runs a bakery-cum-cool bar.

At the time of closing the shop, Kunjumon, his wife Albi, his 10-year-old daughter, and friends Baiju and Johny were present at the spot. “We help Kunjumon in closing the shutters of the shop every day. On Wednesday night when we were closing the shutters, a police jeep came to the shop. The sub-inspector got out of the vehicle, came rushing towards us holding a cane and started beating Johny. When we questioned his actions, the cop attacked me and Kunjumon. Kunjumon’s wife and daughter started crying after witnessing the officers’ violent reaction. Though many people gathered at the spot, the officer continued to attack us,” said Baiju.

However, the locals gathered at the spot prevented Sunil and the driver of the police vehicle from fleeing the place. Later, Nedumbassery police were informed about the matter and the cops were shifted to the station.

“Police have recorded Kunjumon’s statement,” said Baiju. Meanwhile, Ernakulam Rural SP Vivek Kumar has confirmed that Sunil was drunk at the time of the incident. “We conducted Sunil’s blood test and have found that he was in an inebriated state. I have asked for a preliminary inquiry report against the officer. Further disciplinary action would be decided based on the outcome of the inquiry,” said Vivek.

However, Sunil gave a statement to the police that he was not under the influence of alcohol. According to him, he mistook Kunjumon and his friends as a mob creating trouble at Kariyad. He alleged that Kunjumon’s statement was exaggerated and he beat him only once.

