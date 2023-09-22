Police surveil parcels as drug trafficking takes courier route

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Last year, city police busted a drug racket based out of Cheranalloor that used the courier network to transport contraband. A large quantity of drugs, including LSD and MDMA, were seized. Officers were alerted by employees of a courier firm after a consignment drew their suspicion.

A fake name and delivery address were used for the consignment, but those involved were tracked down and three were arrested. The consignment was sent from Bengaluru, officers said.

The smuggling of synthetic drugs through couriers has become a major headache for law enforcement agencies, and the detection of several incidents has placed officers on high alert. City police have so far registered 13 cases. Now, they have decided to involve courier firms in their anti-drug campaign.

“We arrested all the accused involved in the 13 cases reported in the city. We are seeking the help of courier companies to detect drug parcels sent via domestic and international routes,” said Deputy Commissioner S Sasidharan.

As part of a recently launched special drive, the commissioner held a meeting with representatives of various courier companies. “We can assist police in detecting drug-related activity. Traffickers operate through social media platforms. They distribute the contraband through parcels bound for foreign and domestic markets after procuring it through the dark web. In several instances, tip-offs by courier employees helped police nab smugglers,” a courier employee said on condition of anonymity.

Police and companies have agreed to intensify surveillance. At the meeting, commissioner A Akbar explained the measures that courier companies can take to prevent the misuse of their service for drug-related activities. The meeting was held at the Traffic West police station conference hall and was attended by around 100 representatives of courier companies.

“Social platforms are being misused for drug trade. Police have issued instructions to courier agencies to mark suspicious parcels. Transactions and sales are carried out through various digital platforms. Drugs have even made their way from countries such as the Netherlands, the US, and others. Those involved in the operations include addicts and pushers as well,” said an officer. The excise department has also been roped in for the surveillance.

KOCHI: Last year, city police busted a drug racket based out of Cheranalloor that used the courier network to transport contraband. A large quantity of drugs, including LSD and MDMA, were seized. Officers were alerted by employees of a courier firm after a consignment drew their suspicion. A fake name and delivery address were used for the consignment, but those involved were tracked down and three were arrested. The consignment was sent from Bengaluru, officers said. The smuggling of synthetic drugs through couriers has become a major headache for law enforcement agencies, and the detection of several incidents has placed officers on high alert. City police have so far registered 13 cases. Now, they have decided to involve courier firms in their anti-drug campaign.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “We arrested all the accused involved in the 13 cases reported in the city. We are seeking the help of courier companies to detect drug parcels sent via domestic and international routes,” said Deputy Commissioner S Sasidharan. As part of a recently launched special drive, the commissioner held a meeting with representatives of various courier companies. “We can assist police in detecting drug-related activity. Traffickers operate through social media platforms. They distribute the contraband through parcels bound for foreign and domestic markets after procuring it through the dark web. In several instances, tip-offs by courier employees helped police nab smugglers,” a courier employee said on condition of anonymity. Police and companies have agreed to intensify surveillance. At the meeting, commissioner A Akbar explained the measures that courier companies can take to prevent the misuse of their service for drug-related activities. The meeting was held at the Traffic West police station conference hall and was attended by around 100 representatives of courier companies. “Social platforms are being misused for drug trade. Police have issued instructions to courier agencies to mark suspicious parcels. Transactions and sales are carried out through various digital platforms. Drugs have even made their way from countries such as the Netherlands, the US, and others. Those involved in the operations include addicts and pushers as well,” said an officer. The excise department has also been roped in for the surveillance.