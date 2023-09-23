Led by Pep, Manchester City has hit a purple patch, says club former star

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Former Manchester City star Nedum Onuoha said the English Premier League (EPL) club is currently enjoying its most successful period ever. Onuoha, who is a Man City ambassador, was in Kochi on Friday as part of the club’s treble trophy tour.

City’s extraordinary achievements last season, which included the EPL and Champions League titles, came under the guidance of coach Pep Guardiola, he said. “I did not expect City to win so many titles in a single season, but that is a testament to the extraordinary skills of Guardiola,” Onuoha told reporters.

“Guardiola, in my opinion, is the best coach of all time. His track record at Barcelona and Bayern Munich speaks volumes. He brings a unique perspective to the game and has the uncanny ability to develop any player’s talent and make them better,” he said.

Onuoha also paid homage to the club’s former players, acknowledging their contributions to Manchester City’s current success. “The efforts of these former players may not have yielded titles, but they are the bedrock upon which the club’s growth stands,” he noted. Onouha said Belgian legend Vincent Kompany is the most important player in the club’s history and identified Phil Foden, a product of City’s academy, as a potential all-time great among the current crop of players.

Speaking about Erling Haaland, the EPL’s top marksman last season, Onuoha expressed confidence in the young talent. “I think Haaland might end up being one of the best players I’ve ever seen. So yeah, he’s a very, very special talent,” he said. As part of the tour, the UEFA Super Cup, Premier League, FA Cup, and UEFA Champions League trophies ‘The Citizens’ won last season were displayed. The tour will now move to Mumbai.

