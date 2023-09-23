The sweet truth

Sadhvika Srinivas By

KOCHI: Sugars are the building blocks of carbohydrates, and a source of energy. It is a by-product of photosynthesis and, as such, is found in the fibres of all plants. It can be found inherently in fruits, vegetables, dairy goods and grains.

Several other organic and artificial sweetening agents have been in use for centuries. In processed foods, powdered drink mixes, baked goods, dairy products and soft drinks, sugar substitutes are commonly used.

In addition, the growth of low-sugar foods among the diabetic and diet-conscious, and the growing demand for dietary liquid foods, are further projected to accelerate the growth of sugar substitutes in the market.

People have also used sugar, natural syrups like maple syrup and other natural substances like honey to sweeten their products.

Artificial sweeteners

Everyone knows about the detrimental effects of a high-sugar, high-calorie diet. Hence, health authorities recommend decreasing sugar intake and the food industry has come up with different artificial sweeteners with specific properties, such as flavour and stability, and others aimed at limiting sugar in the diet (non-nutritive artificial sweeteners).

Sucralose, acesulfame K (ACE K), aspartame, and saccharin are artificial sweeteners. Previously, artificial sweeteners were thought to be effective in treating obesity and diabetes. Research has revealed that artificial sweeteners have no effect on body weight or glycemic control.

The consumption of these artificial sweeteners favours weight gain because of neuroendocrine mechanisms related to satiety that are abnormally activated when artificial sweeteners are consumed.

With this being said, it does not indicate that sugar is less harmful. Either way, we should reduce or remove them from our diets and replace them with healthier alternatives for weight management such as eating plant-based foods and being more physically active.

Artificial sweeteners alter the composition of the microbiota and worsen the glycemic control owing to changes in the gut microbiota.This causes them to trigger gut dysbiosis as artificial sweeteners induce excessive insulin secretion in the pancreas and the feeling of satiety can also be delayed. A high artificial sweetener intake is associated with mortality, cardiovascular risk, coronary artery disease risk, cerebrovascular risk, and cancer risk.

Some artificial sweeteners have been labelled as ‘possible carcinogens’ (cancer-causing agents), but these are dose-dependent.

Sugar alternatives

Using sugar alternatives such as palm sugar or honey has no difference in the glycemic response. Whether it is cane sugar or sugars from ‘natural sources’, they are all considered as added sugars. Naturally -occurring sugars can be found in foods like fruits. Each of these alternatives is of the same calorific value (energy), provided the quantity is the same.

Yes, these sugar alternatives are higher in comparison with white sugar in terms of their micronutrient values (vitamins and minerals), but those can be obtained through other sources of food. All sugars are broken down to glucose and fructose and switching from white sugar to palm sugar or honey isn’t going to make your diet healthier.

