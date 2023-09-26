Home Cities Kochi

Cops, KSU activists injured in clash

KSU activists were protesting against the appointment of a non-teaching staffer to the post of assistant professor at the university.

Published: 26th September 2023 09:41 AM

The police lathicharge KSU workers protesting over alleged illegal appointments at the Cusat campus, Kalamasserry, on Monday. The lathicharge started after the workers allegedly pelted stones at the

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  A protest staged by KSU activists at Cusat on Monday turned violent after the police intercepted their march. KSU activists were protesting against the appointment of a non-teaching staffer to the post of assistant professor at the university. 

According to KSU activists, former SFI leader P K Baby, Director of Students’ Welfare, was appointed as assistant professor. 

They alleged that Minister P Rajeeve played a key role in his appointment. The police resorted to lathi-charge and burst tear gas shells after KSU activists  pelted stones at them. According to the police, eight cops were injured in stone pelting.  KSU and MSF workers alleged that Baby was appointed in violation of UGC guidelines. 

They also alleged irregularities in his appointment as the Director of Students’ Welfare. However, the university authorities refuted the allegations saying that the interview was held as per rules.

