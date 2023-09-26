Kids and kidney woes   

Dr Abi Abraham M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Nowadays, junk food is available in every nook and cranny, and it’s hard to resist for children and the youth. It is often cautioned that consuming junk food regularly can negatively impact our general health.

Even seemingly non-sweet foods like condiments, breakfast cereals, and white bread can hide sugar. These foods are often loaded with excessive salt, sugar, and additives, leading to various health problems, including diabetes and kidney disease.

Now, what’s worrying is that kidney diseases are increasingly rising among children. Diet, especially the consumption of junk food, plays a significant role here. Excessive salt can harm the kidneys and heart, while excessive sugar can lead to obesity and diabetes. The modern diet, characterised by processed foods high in sodium and phosphorus, can lead to kidney and bone damage.

Consuming too much animal protein can make your blood too acidic, potentially damaging your kidneys. It’s not necessary to completely eliminate your favourite foods; instead, enjoy them occasionally and in moderation.

Sedentary lifestyles, common among game-addicted kids and youngsters, can also lead to poor sleep quality and lifestyle diseases. Increasing physical activity can enhance blood pressure and glucose metabolism, benefiting kidney health.

Other conditions affecting children

Birth defects of the kidney and the urinary tract are among the major causes of kidney diseases in children. Urine blockage or reflux: If the passage of urine is obstructed, the child will not be able to pass urine freely, and urine can flow back into the kidney and cause damage. The flowing back of urine into the kidney is called vesicoureteral reflux (VUR). This condition can develop when the valves between the urinary bladder and ureter do not close properly, even in the absence of obstruction downstream.

Nephrotic syndrome: This condition develops when the filters in the kidney (glomeruli) become leaky or damaged, allowing the passage of protein into the urine. This is probably the most important type of kidney disease in children. Many diseases (e.g., Minimal Change Disease) can lead to this condition.

Nephritis: This is a condition that occurs when the filters (glomeruli) are inflamed, leading to the retention of water in the body, and the urine can become dark and reddish.

Hereditary diseases: This condition occurs when the parent passes the condition to the children (eg, polycystic kidney disease and Alport’s Syndrome).

Systemic diseases: Some autoimmune diseases can cause kidney disease (lupus erythematosus).

Congenital conditions

In children, kidney diseases can manifest in several forms, with congenital and acquired conditions being the most common. These are conditions that children are born with and may include:

Polycystic kidney disease: Caused by the growth of fluid-filled kidney cysts, which can enlarge the kidneys and impair their function.

Congenital nephrotic syndrome: A rare genetic condition that results in excessive protein leakage into the urine, swelling, and other complications.

Renal agenesis: When one or both kidneys do not develop normally during pregnancy.

Acquired ailments

These can appear after birth and may be brought on by infections, autoimmune diseases, or other undiagnosed medical conditions.

Glomerulonephritis: An inflammatory disease that affects the glomeruli, which are tiny filters in the kidneys that filter blood.

Hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS): Frequently brought on by bacterial infections, HUS can harm the kidneys and result in anaemia and a low platelet count.

Kidney stones: These hard deposits of minerals and salts can form in the kidneys and cause pain and discomfort.

Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE): An autoimmune disease that can affect various organs, including the kidneys.

General symptoms

Children in the early stages of kidney disease may not have any symptoms. Mentioned below are some of the symptoms. Early intervention requires an understanding of the signs and symptoms of kidney disease in children. Despite the fact that signs and symptoms can change depending on the condition, typical symptoms include:

Swelling of the feet, legs, and face

High blood pressure

Foamy urine

Pink or cola-coloured urine

Dribbling of urine and reduced urine flow

Frequent urination

Bedwetting

Experience pain in the abdomen, side, or lower back

Persistent tiredness and weakness

Frequent urinary infections

Poor growth

Red and itchy skin

Urinary obstruction

Diagnosis

Medical history and physical examinations

Urine tests for protein and blood cells

Blood tests to assess kidney functions

Ultrasound imaging to identify any abnormalities

Biopsy may be required in some cases

Genetic tests may be helpful in some conditions

TREATMENT

Depending on the specific condition and its severity, different treatments are available for children with kidney disease. Corticosteroids are the mainstay of treatment in nephrotic syndrome, and sometimes additional immunosuppression may be used.

Medication: Several kidney conditions can be managed with drugs that reduce inflammation, control symptoms, or, in the case of autoimmune disorders, suppress the immune system. Diuretics are medicines used to reduce swelling in the body. Corticosteroids are the mainstay of treatment in nephrotic syndrome, and sometimes additional immunosuppression may be used.

Dietary changes: To manage symptoms and halt the progression of the disease, a controlled diet with limits on sodium, protein, and potassium intake may be required.

Fluid management: It is critical to keep an eye on your intake and output of fluids to avoid dehydration or fluid overload.

Dialysis: Hemodialysis or peritoneal dialysis may be required in extreme cases where the kidneys are unable to function properly in order to remove waste products from the blood.

Kidney transplant: Surgical treatment may be needed for urine-passing obstruction. For some young patients with advanced kidney disease, a kidney transplant may be the best option.



Watch out

Eating junk and fatty food regularly causes kidney damage

Sugar-rich diet and drinks can lead to diabetic kidney disease

Obesity and lack of physical activity tarnish kidney health

Smartphone addiction triggers hypertension in adolescents

Poor sleep and phone addiction lead to hypertension

Hypertension is the main cause of early kidney damage

Smoking, drug consumption, and high alcohol intake cause kidney damage

Take care

Avoid diets high in salt

Say no to processed foods

Drink 1.5 to 2 litres of water daily

A good night’s rest is important

Include fruits and vegetables in your diet

Limit consumption of foods with excessive sugar

Exercise and follow a stress-free lifestyle

Avoid excessive meat consumption

Mind and body

Got health concerns you want to share with a doctor? Are you looking for credible answers regarding symptoms, medicines or lifestyle disorders? Write to us on cityexpresskoc@newindianexpress.com, and we will get healthcare professionals to answer them.

Dr Abi Abraham is director of nephrology and renal transplant services, VPS Lakeshore Hospital and Research Centre, Kochi

