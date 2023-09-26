Man held for murdering neighbour

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A youth was stabbed to death by his neighbour at Kakkoor near Koothattukulam on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Soni, of Kakkoor Colony, Thirumaradi.

The police arrested his neighbour Mahesh in connection with the incident. Soni was stabbed in the head and chest. By the time the local people arrived, Mahesh escaped from the spot.

Soni was rushed to a nearby hospital but his life could not be saved. Later, Mahesh was arrested by the police. Local people said that the two were engaged in a verbal duel for the past few days.

Nursing a grudge towards him, Mahesh spent the whole day waiting and stabbed Soni with a knife when he came home in the evening after work, said police.

