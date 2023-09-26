Home Cities Kochi

Man held for murdering neighbour

A youth was stabbed to death by his neighbour at Kakkoor near Koothattukulam on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Soni, of Kakkoor Colony, Thirumaradi.

Published: 26th September 2023 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2023 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

Murder, stab

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A youth was  stabbed to death by his neighbour at Kakkoor near Koothattukulam on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Soni, of Kakkoor Colony, Thirumaradi.

The police arrested his neighbour Mahesh in connection with the incident. Soni was stabbed in the head and chest. By the time the local people arrived, Mahesh escaped from the spot.

Soni was rushed to a nearby hospital but his life could not be saved. Later, Mahesh was arrested by the police. Local people said that the two were engaged in a verbal duel for the past few days.

Nursing a grudge towards him, Mahesh spent the whole day waiting and stabbed Soni with a knife when he came home in the evening after work, said police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp