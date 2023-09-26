Mattancherry water metro terminal to become reality in 12 months

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The long-awaited Mattancherry Water Metro Terminal will soon become a reality following the intervention of the Kerala High Court. The intervention comes in the wake of a petition filed by T K Ashraf, councillor, Junaid Sulaiman, president of Jew Town Traders Association, and M C Praveen, trustee, Paradesi Synagogue. The court has directed Kochi Water Metro Limited to complete the work of the water metro terminal at Mattancherry not later than twelve months from the date of the receipt of the judgment.

Councillor Ashraf said that when the water metro project was announced, it was promised that the one at Mattancherry would be built first. “And that was two years ago. However, even after the construction of all other terminals under the project titled ‘the package of seven’ was completed, the one at Mattancherry remained a non-starter,” he said.

“Even the terminal at Fort Kochi was built though it had encountered hurdles, including a public interest litigation. However, the one at Mattancherry kept dragging on, even after funds and land for the same were handed over way back,” said Junaid Sulaiman. According to him, during the hearing of the case, the counsel for the water metro informed the court that the original contractor didn’t take up the work and a new tender notification had been published.

“The counsel informed that the tender for the terminal will be finalised at the earliest but not later than three months and that its works will be completed within nine months,” said Junaid. According to the petitioners, they decided to approach the court after the project was delayed for so long.

HC DIRECTIVE TO KWML TO COMPLETE MATTANCHERRY WATER METRO TERMINAL WORK

Kochi:The Kerala High Court has directed Kochi Water Metro Ltd to complete the Mattancherry water metro terminal within one year. Justice Devan Ramachandran issued the order on a petition filed by T K Ashraf, of Kochi, and two others seeking a directive to the KWML to immediately complete the terminal work. Counsel for KWML submitted that the original contractor did not take up the work and that a new tender notification has now been issued. Therefore, the tender with respect to the terminal will be finalised at the earliest within three months and the work will be completed within nine months thereafter, counsel stated.

