32-year-old stabs friend to death in Koothattukulam

Though the victim Sony was rushed to the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries, said the police.

Published: 27th September 2023 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2023 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  A scuffle that broke out between two friends over fish caught from a stream led to the murder of one of them at Kakkoor, near Koothattukulam, on Monday. Sony, 32, of Kakkoor, was stabbed to death by his friend, Mahesh, 35.

Sony and Mahesh, both residents of Kakkoor colony, were friends. They regularly go fishing at a stream near their house. However, recently a quarrel broke out between them over a fish they caught. Following the tussle, Sony beat Mahesh on Sunday. Nursing a grudge towards him, Mahesh waited a whole day and attacked Sony, a construction worker, with a knife when he returned home after work on Monday evening. He sustained injuries on his chest and abdomen. Though Sony was rushed to hospital, he succumbed to his injuries, said the police.

Mahesh left the spot soon after the incident and hid inside his house. Following the alert by the locals, a team of Koothattukulam police reached the spot and took him into custody. Earlier, there were reports that a verbal duel over teasing women in the colony led to the scuffle between the duo. Sony questioned the act of Mahesh and this provoked him to retaliate.

“As per the preliminary probe, previous enmity could have led to the attack. However, the motive can be ascertained only after conducting a detailed inquiry,” said the police.

