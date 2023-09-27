Home Cities Kochi

Art of Living World Culture Fest returns with message of unity

From dazzling dance showcases to soul-stirring performances, thought-provoking speeches and mesmerising traditional arts, the festival aims to unite the intricate threads of humanity.

Published: 27th September 2023 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2023 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

World Culture Fest in Delhi in 2016. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  After a resounding success in Bengaluru, Berlin and Delhi, Art of Living’s World Culture Festival (WCF) is back with its fourth edition, set to be held at the National Mall in Washington D.C. from September 29 to October 1.

From dazzling dance showcases to soul-stirring performances, thought-provoking speeches and mesmerising traditional arts, the festival aims to unite the intricate threads of humanity. Regarding the festival, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar notes, “In a world which is so polarised, divided and despondent, it’s time for us to come together in celebration and appreciate the rich diversity on this planet. It’s high time we recognised that we are One World Family.” 

Mayor Muriel Bowser of Washington D.C. says, “This historic event will bring together people from all corners of the world. At a time of widening differences and divisions, the festival will be an uplifting experience of unity and celebration for all people.”

The first WCF was held in Bengaluru in 2006. The event witnessed performances by 3,800 musicians and artists. It was attended by 2.5 million attendees from 110 countries. Since then, the event has grown manifold. The 2016 edition held on the banks of Yamuna saw over 3.75 million attendees, including 3,000 prominent dignitaries from 155 different countries.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
WCFArt of Living World Culture Fest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp