Azheekkal native honey-trapped at Kochi hotel, loses 13.5 sovereigns of gold

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In a suspected case of honeytrap, two persons, including a woman, duped an Azheekkal native and stole 13.5 sovereigns of gold ornaments after luring him into a hotel room. The incident took place at a newly started hotel in Edappally on Sunday evening. Elamakkara police have registered a case against Wadakkanchery native Athira, 28, and Thiruvananthapuram native Arun, 35, and started a probe. Police are yet to ascertain whether the accused persons were using fake names to cheat the victim.

According to the police, the 34-year-old complainant befriended Athira through Facebook on September 13. Later, they started communicating through WhatsApp. On Sunday morning, Athira called the victim and said that she wanted to meet him. She asked him to come to Kaloor by afternoon.

Later, she phoned him and said that she was waiting for him at near Edappally mosque. Thus the victim reached Edappally where Athira boarded his car. “Athira told the victim that her friend Arun was waiting for her near the Edappally bus stop. Thus they reached the bus stop and Arun also boarded the car. They moved to a recently inaugurated hotel in Edappally and checked into a room around midnight. While presenting documents at the reception, the victim said that Athira was his wife. At that time, Arun remained in the car,” a police officer said.

After entering the room, Athira made the complainant drink juice. After consuming the juice, he fell unconscious. Around 1:30 AM , Athira and Arun left the hotel. Before leaving the hotel, she told the receptionist that the man was sleeping and asked them to wake him up after 6 PM.

“Around 6:30 PM, the hotel staff reached the victim’s room where he was found in an unconscious state. After regaining consciousness, the victim found that a five-sovereign gold chain, a three-sovereign gold chain, three-sovereign gold bracelets, a 1.5-sovereign ring and his mobile phone were missing. In total he lost 13.5 sovereigns of gold ornaments and a mobile phone worth around Rs 30,000,” a police officer said.

On Monday, the victim approached the police who registered a case for theft and are trying to ascertain the real identity of the accused. “We have checked the CCTV visuals. Similarly, as the mobile phone of the victim was also lost, attempts are being made to trace the accused and recover the phone. The investigation is in the initial stage. We have sought the assistance of the cyber cell to nab the duo,” the officer said.

